As of March 25, the Teller County Public Health and Environment has reported a total of seven cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Three cases have been lab-confirmed and four of the patients are symptomatic after having contact with one of the confirmed cases. One of the seven cases was reported earlier in the week as the county's first coronavirus death.
Karen Muntzert, spokesperson for TCPHE, said the fatality was an elderly resident who had underlying conditions. “A contact investigation was completed and we are unaware of any contacts the person may have had with others,” Muntzert wrote in an email.
The testing site in Woodland Park, which opened and closed last week within 24 hours at Woodland Park Middle School, remains closed due to a lack of adequate supplies. “The site is closed as we continue to try to maximize use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for First responders and hospital personnel,” Muntzert said in the email.