As Maria (not her real name) entered her early teens, she became determined to end the ongoing sexual abuse she endured at the hands of her stepfather.
Maria first confided in her mother, who refused to address the allegations. Displaying tremendous courage and resilience, Maria disclosed her abuse to a school counselor. That counselor helped to see to it that immediate action was taken to ensure that Maria was enveloped in the safe, swift and healing domain provided by Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center.
Safe Passage opened in Colorado Springs in 1994, and in October 2021 moved into a state-of-the-art facility on the west side of Colorado Springs at 2335 Robinson St. Here is a haven not only for non-offending caregivers, but also for children who have experienced sexual and/or physical abuse, or have witnessed domestic violence, homicide or other violent crimes.
The Safe Passage model provides a holistic environment where trauma is minimized as much as possible. Complete and collaborative services are available under one roof through partnerships. Investigations are conducted by Colorado Springs Police Department, UCHealth, Department of Human Services, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Paths to treatment and healing are available from the service providers Kidpower and The Family Center.
Crisis intervention is immediate. Forensic interviews are conducted and recorded in an environment where victims can feel safe and empowered. Medical exams are done by Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, who are specially trained in medical forensic care. When needed, court preparation and accompaniment is provided by family support advocates. Mental health treatment and support groups are available as victims navigate past the trauma, and toward hope and healing.
Safe Passage mainly serves El Paso and Teller countries, although referrals can also be received from other counties. Statistics from 2019 reveal that El Paso County has the highest number of child abuse cases in Colorado. As a single-source team leader, Safe Passage serves not only victims and/or witnesses to violence and abuse ages birth-18, but also intellectually disabled adults. Between 1,000-1,200 primary and secondary victims received services from Safe Passage in 2021, and this number is projected to increase approximately 20% per year.
After Maria’s disclosure of her history of sexual abuse to a trustworthy adult, the wheels were swiftly put in motion to maintain her safety. Her perpetrator was arrested, and she was placed in foster care. Maria participated in a teen support group, and received Advocacy Court Support that guided her through her necessary involvement in the criminal and civil cases that ensued after her disclosure of abuse. Maria’s stepfather was found guilty in the criminal case, and Maria was eventually adopted. Her case is a prime example of how the centralized services, support and treatment at Safe Passage led to a positive outcome.
Monument resident Emily Bowker, director of development for Safe Passage, is a mother of four. Her credentials and experience as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker have led to her alliance with Safe Passage over the past five years. Starting as a board member, she segued into a full-time position managing fundraising, donor relations and special events. To date the capital campaign she oversees has raised over $2 million with a goal of $2.7 million.
April is Child Abuse Awareness month. Upcoming Safe Passage events include an April 6 ceremony to dedicate the 2335 Robinson St. building that now provides a central collaborative space for all the partner agencies. A reception will likely be held later in April for school counselors, as they are often on the front lines as mandatory reporters when abuse is disclosed to them.
Along with interview rooms, treatment spaces,and administrative offices for member partners, Safe Passage houses a donation closet chock-full of toys, clothing, backpacks and toiletries. Children can choose a new or carefully refurbished toy once the initial intake process has been completed. A supervised playroom is outfitted with child-size furniture, creative accessories such as a miniature teepee, toys and games.
Further information including contact information, donation opportunities and the phone number for the reporting hotline can be found at safepassagecac.org. Volunteer and internship opportunities include playroom attendant, administrative aide and event assistant.
According to Bowker, the community is ready for this kind of model that not only seeks to minimize the trauma of violence and abuse, but provides innovative and collaborative measures geared toward caring for and treating this most vulnerable population.