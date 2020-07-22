No arrests have been made following clashes between two groups of protesters in Teller County Friday.
The initial protest, sponsored by five groups dedicated to immigrant rights, was directed at Sheriff Jason Mikesell. Around 5:30 p.m. about 40 protesters rode in caravan from Woodland Park to the Teller County Jail in Divide to demand the release of inmate Pablo Makleen Grijalva.
"The protest was apparently organized by a relative of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) inmate who is detained at the facility and it was advertised to be against Teller County’s agreement to house ICE inmates," stated a July 20 news release from Sheriff's Office spokesman Greg Couch.
He noted that the Sheriff's Office "cordoned off an area right in front of the detention facility for the protesters to occupy."
Grijalva, an undocumented immigrant, spent 10 months at the private GEO Detention Center in Aurora and was transferred to the Teller County Jail at the request of ICE, according to Jerima King, spokesperson for the ICE protesters.
Mikesell has an agreement with ICE that allows the sheriff's office to detain undocumented immigrants charged with a crime.
“Immigration attorneys have been fighting to get him (Grijalva) the proper documentation so he can get out of there," King said. "Teller County is the only one in the state that has this arrangement with ICE. We think it’s illegal.”
The ACLU of Colorado agrees. In July 2018, the ACLU, acting on behalf of six Teller County taxpayers, sued Mikesell over the agreement with ICE. When Teller County District Judge Scott Sells dismissed the suit in June, citing the lack of standing of the plaintiffs, the ACLU appealed. The case remains open.
King contends Grijalva has never been charged with a crime. The protesters say Grijalva was taken from his home in Denver, where he lives with his wife, an American citizen, and their 7-year-old daughter.
In addition to their demand for Grijalva's release, protesters demanded that ICE be abolished and that the sheriff get rid of the agreement.
Per that agreement, there are currently seven undocumented immigrants in the jail, said Undersheriff Stan Bishop, who was promoted from his position of jail commander earlier this month. In April and May, there were no ICE detainees, Bishop said.
The ICE protesters voiced concerns about the risk of the detainees becoming infected with COVID-19. "They don’t have proper medical attention there so it’s kind of like a death sentence,” King said.
On Friday evening, the ICE protesters gathered behind the jail. Things turned violent when a second protest began, this one for Black Lives Matter.
Couch stated in the release, "In spite of our efforts to provide a large, safe area for people to exercise their First Amendment right, we and some in the community observed people wearing 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts, people shouting 'Black Lives Matter' and signs on vehicles and being held that said 'Defund the Police' and 'BLM.' These individuals were part of the 'car rally' and were intermingled with the protesters who came to demand the release of all ICE detainees. It is known that at least two organizations were involved: 'Abolish ICE Denver' and 'Colorado Springs Socialists.'”
According to King, two men approached one of the vehicles occupied by ICE protesters and attacked the driver. “All those people who were protesting Black Lives Matter were so ready to fight with anybody; they didn’t understand why we were there,” King said. “Ours was not a Black Lives Matter protest at all.”
The confrontations were filmed by KRDO news crews and bystander video. Footage from KRDO shows several fistfights among each protest group.
In another assault, which was recorded on a smartphone, a man wearing a “Trump 2020” T-shirt ran up to a vehicle with 'BLM' on the rear window and attacked the driver who had gotten out of the car. Within minutes, fights broke out between that man and passengers in the car, with others joining the fight from other cars. Deputies arrived, broke up the fights and the protesters left the scene.
No one was arrested.
Following the protests, one victim came forward to file a complaint, said Couch. “After viewing video of the incident from multiple sources including video taken by TCSO, we have opened an investigation into what happened during the incident."