A portable rodeo, beefy jerky tower and yogurt shop were among the ideas for a proposed Woodland Station development heard by the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority at its May 5 meeting.
Tennessee-based developer Mike Williams has partnered with George Christian, who has built homes in Woodland Park with Cottage Creek Living LLC, on the 10-acre project.
DDA Treasurer Tanner Coy presented the plan during the May 5 DDA meeting conducted online via Zoom that included Williams and Christian.
The phased development is planned to include an event barn, open space, indoor and outdoor miniature golf, entertainment areas, and retail and lodging components.
“We’ve even proposed some glamping areas,” Williams said, referring to the modern practice of camping with luxury amenities.
The first phase of the development includes a tower structure that would market beef jerky. Merry Jo Larsen, DDA chair, cautioned the two developers to reduce the height of the proposed 35-foot tower. The jerky tower is intended to look similar to the historic Yankee Girl Mine near Ouray.
As well, the initial phase includes a yogurt shop. According to Williams’ Facebook page, he owns a national chain of sweetFrog Premium Yogurt shops in multiple states.
Larsen said, “We have a yogurt shop here on Main Street on the corner lot,” Larsen said. “I don’t know whether you want to do that or not; I’m sure we’d get some pushback when they find out that’s what you’re talking about.”
Williams said he views his business as a larger concept. “The concept I’m proposing would be a restaurant; we’re not necessarily tied to doing just a yogurt shop, although that is one of the proposals,” he said. “But it’s also full desserts, after-dinner type shops where tons of things are offered.”
He continued, “I’m not interested in hurting any present businesses that are there; in fact, I want to bring support and add value to them. The idea is to have a wholesome family entertainment area, with appropriate foods and beverages.”