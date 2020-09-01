If the board of directors of Merit Academy wins approval from the Woodland Park School District, the city will have a charter school next year.
Proposed by a group of parents led by Nicole Waggoner, Kimberly Porter, John Dill and Jason Ledlie, the nonprofit school would offer what is known as a classical education.
“It’s about teaching kids how to think and really dissect information rather than what to think,” said Waggoner, the group’s spokesperson.
“If there is enough family and community need, adding the Merit Academy solution to the Woodland Park School District would strengthen the educational options in our area beginning 2021,” states Merit Academy’s website, meritacademybears.wixsite.com/info.
Education for students from kindergarten through fifth grade would focus on grammar and phonics, along with an introduction to music and foreign language. First-graders would begin to learn Latin.
“I’d like to see a combination of Greek and Latin,” she said. “Latin isn’t taught anymore but if you have a foundation in Latin you can understand other languages.”
In middle school, students in grades 6 through 8 develop a foundation in logic, she continued. “The basis is using logic to understand what they learned in elementary school,” Waggoner said.
In the rhetoric period, high-school students broaden their education by focusing on reason and logic. “For instance, you are not reading an interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, you’re reading the Constitution, she said. “And then you use reason and logic in interpreting the Constitution.”
For the upper grades, the academy might offer aerospace science or civil engineering, or a combination of botany and archaeology, or anthropology and paleontology.
The grading system would be the traditional letter grades, A, B, C, D and F.
The academy’s motto stems from the Latin phrase “Hodie Determinat Cras,” meaning “Today Determines Tomorrow.” As well, the academy focuses on five pillars or virtues: valor, goodness, perseverance, responsibility and friendship.
Charter schools also offer the core curriculum that includes math, science, history, literature and art, she said. “We could also have vocational classes, which, in my opinion, are so important,” Waggoner said.
Per its website, “Merit Academy is founded on the principles of civic responsibility, intellectual growth, and desire for good. There is exceptional focus on science, math, history, literature, and the arts. Together, students and teachers take apart, examine, and explore concepts and how these came to life. This is one of the cornerstones to prepare them to be thoughtful, virtuous, successful, and responsible citizens in a free society, today and tomorrow. In short, this is a classical education for modern times.”
To accommodate students with special needs, the academy board intends to coordinate with BOCES, the board of cooperative and educational services, which also provides services to the Woodland Park School District.
“The nice thing about charters is that you’re not bound by the red tape,” she said. “It’s not necessarily the school district but what’s coming out of Washington and Denver saying what we have to teach.”
Acknowledging the interruptions in education caused by the coronavirus, the group is focused on introducing classical education in grade-level phases next year.
“The idea started way before COVID-19 and we’re bound by the state’s Department of Education deadline, which is Oct. 1,” Waggoner said. “We’re hoping to bring something really positive to the community.”
Charters are public schools governed by local charter educators, parents and experts. The schools receive waivers from the Colorado Department of Education.
To date, the group has received encouraging comments about Merit Academy from their friends and neighbors. “About 38% of students from sixth-grade up leave Woodland Park because they are looking for something that isn’t offered here,” Waggoner said. “We just want to offer another choice.”