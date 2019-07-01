Several residents with leaky faucets and toilets in their homes in Woodland Village Mobile Home Park in Woodland Park were given seven days to fix the problems – making July 4 the deadline.
Park owners said when they identified the source of the leaks June 25, they notified the affected residents of the deadline.
“We repeatedly have asked people to take care of leaks within their homes,” said Pete LaBarre, who with Matt Fredell and other investors, owns the park. “We do not own the homes — these are all private property.”
Around June 10 or 11, LaBarre and Fredell noticed the park’s water usage was three and four times the normal amount. To mitigate the ongoing leakage, they shut off water to all tenants between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. “We let the tenants know we were going to turn the water off and never heard anything — nobody called and asked us to modify the hours,” LaBarre said.
However, on June 22, LaBarre received a call from one of the tenants who complained about the hours of the shut-off.
The issue blew up on Facebook’s Woodland Park Community Page, via residents of the park as well as some concerned citizens. According to LaBarre, a resident of the park notified the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment about the shutoff. CDPHE alerted Teller County Public Health.
According to a report by KRDO-TV, the county office posted signs on residents’ doors recommending that they boil their water. As a result, a contingent of residents organized a water brigade and delivered containers of water to all 32 trailer homes in the park on Sunday, June 23.
Last week, Fredell identified leaks from seven trailers. “The leak is not in the main line; it’s in the homes,” LaBarre said, speaking June 26. “Now that we’ve identified those individuals who have faulty equipment in their homes, they will have seven days to repair their equipment or their water will be shut off.”
The partners buy water for the mobile home park from the city of Woodland Park.
“The leaks have zero effect on the city’s water,” said Darrin Tangeman, the city manager.
Residents pay a monthly rental fee of $525 which includes water, LaBarre said. “In the last 12 months we’ve asked the homeowners to deal with the problem — fix them,” LaBarre said. “Water is a valuable limited resource and, unfortunately, we have some tenants who are irresponsible.”
LaBarre and Fredell turned the water back on 24 hours a day on June 27.