Teller County has been Republican dominated for as long as anyone can remember.
Historical election results show ballots cast generally have been divided with one-third of voters choosing Democratic candidates for office and two-thirds favoring Republican candidates.
More than three times as many Republicans are registered to vote than Democrats for the upcoming Nov. 3 election, statistics from the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office show.
In fact, the conservative nature of the county, which as of July 1, 2019, had a population of 25,388, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, has become a primary reason some people move to the area.
Carol Roberts relocated to Teller County 24 years ago because “It was so conservative,” she said at a pro-Trump rally last week.
“It’s a close-knit community, a small-town feel,” she said. “People know people. It’s the kind of town where neighbors get together in the summer and have a barbecue. You can depend on your neighbors.”
Leon Odendahl also moved to Teller County 20 years ago because of its traditionalist character.
“I’m proud to be an American, and we should all uphold and support the Constitution,” he said while waving a flag at the Oct. 13 rally.
The event started at the Republican headquarters in Woodland Park with a decorated car parade, which ended in Divide, where participants waved American flags and signs supporting the reelection of President Donald Trump.
They received a lot of honks of approval and just a few vulgar negative shouts from motorists.
Wendy Booth brought her two teenage sons, her daughter and her daughter’s fiancé. Or rather, she said, they brought her.
After attending a Trump rally in February at the Colorado Springs World Arena, her kids have been staunch Trump supporters, she said.
The family has lived in Woodland Park for 18 years. The community remains a Republican stronghold, Booth said, because there’s “a lot of support for our first responders, police and sheriff’s office.”
That contributes to the family feeling of the county and its strong values.
“There’s just a lot of down-home values,” Booth said. “We like to support good values.”
Shawn O’Loughlin, who came to the rally from Colorado Springs, said “law and order” seems to be the lay of the land in Teller County, which then sets the tone for the political leanings to the right.