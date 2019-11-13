I’ve lived in Colorado Springs for 18 years and continue to be fascinated with history in the Pikes Peak region.
One of the most interesting subjects I’ve ever researched revolves around the only two professional football games NFL teams have ever played in our area.
The first was an exhibition game in 1938 between the NFL’s Pittsburgh Pirates (later known as the Steelers) and Los Angeles Bulldogs, an independent professional team based on the Golden State. The former Will Rogers Stadium — at that time located on The Broadmoor’s grounds — was the site for that Nov. 11 Armistice Day (Labor Day) gridiron matchup.
The second professional game took place a year later — on Dec. 3, 1939, also at Will Rogers Stadium — and marked the first time an NFL regular-season game was played west of the Mississippi. The Cleveland Rams and Philadelphia Eagles were the featured teams.
It would be 21 years before another major league football game was played in Colorado. That was Sept. 9, 1960, when the Denver Broncos defeated the Boston Patriots (now the New England Patriots) at Mile High Stadium in the first-ever American Football League affair.
Since I find the circumstances and stories involving the 1938 and 1939 games so fascinating, I am writing about them in two successive columns, this being the first part. This week I will focus on the Pirates-Bulldogs game in which Pittsburgh’s Byron “Whizzer” White was the featured attraction. Yes, he’s the same Whizzer White who was born in Fort Collins, starred for the University of Colorado and later became an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.
White was one of the most famous athletes in America in the 1930s. He finished second in the 1937 Heisman Trophy voting to Yale quarterback Clint Frank and was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1938 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh.
The Pirates (they changed their name to the Steelers before the 1940 season) were the home team for the game with the Bulldogs. The game was billed as White’s triumphant return to Colorado.
White was given a $15,000 contract in 1938, making him the highest paid player in the NFL that season. He finished the campaign with 152 rushes for 567 yards and four touchdowns, and caught seven passes for 88 yards. After the season, he continued his studies at Oxford University in England, as a Rhodes Scholar. He did return and play for the Detroit Lions in 1940 and 1941.
The Bulldogs were one of the best professional teams in America in 1938. For years they tried desperately to gain admittance into the NFL. They played five NFL teams in exhibition games during the 1938 season, going 2-1-2 in the process. The Bulldogs won that Nov. 11 matchup with the Pirates, 17-6, in front of a 12,500 standing-room only fans at Will Rogers Stadium.
The Bulldogs, by the way, were the first team on the major league level to play home games on the West Coast. In 1937, they won the American Football League II championship. That league disbanded after that season.
Here are some of the details of the game at Will Rogers Stadium as reported by The Gazette. White, primarily playing quarterback that day, managed 65 yards rushing on 10 attempts and fumbled once. He caught two passes for 49 yards, and completed 6-of-27 passes for 79 yards and three interceptions. He also handled the Pirates’ punting chores that afternoon, averaging 43 yards on four boots.
The Pirates were coached by Johnny “Blood” McNally, a member of the inaugural 1963 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in Canton, Ohio.
Oddly, two days later, on Nov. 13, 1938, the Pirates and Bulldogs met again in another exhibition game. That tilt was played at Gilmore Field in Los Angeles in front of 18,500 fans.
The teams played to a 14-14 tie. White had a much better game, gaining over 100 yards on the ground and scoring on a short run.
The Pirates games with the Bulldogs were sandwiched between two NFL games. They lost to the Washington Redskins, on Nov. 6 at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh in front of a crowd of 12,910. On Nov. 20, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 14-7, at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va., as 6,500 spectators looked on.
The Pirates played eight games that season against non-NFL teams, going 5-2-1.
