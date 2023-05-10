We need each other. I know this, and I forget this.

Being with people can be a little clunky post-pandemic, but there’s no denying we need to be with each other.

I started the year intending to prioritize connection. I scheduled phone calls and hikes and coffees to reconnect with people I hadn’t seen for a while. I started a mom’s group.

And then, I lost steam. I got sidetracked with planning for gardening work. Spring break hit. I got sick. I planned activities that friends couldn’t attend.

And connection slipped a little lower on my list.

I needed a reminder to keep going, to keep giving connection a chance.

This week, I got my reminder when U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released an advisory titled “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation.”

The advisory mirrors what Murthy’s book “Together: The Healing Power of Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World” says about our lack of connection and our need for it.

In essence, loneliness and isolation negatively affect all health outcomes. We need social connection for our well-being.

On NPR’s “All Things Considered” program, Murthy recently spoke about the far-reaching costs of isolation and how social connection is a freely available solution.

“It’s medicine that’s hiding in plain sight. And it’s what we need to take advantage of and to cultivate in this moment where too many people are struggling with loneliness,” Murthy said.

Hearing this, I remembered that I’m not alone in my need for connection. We all need it, and we need to take action to get it.

Today, my family and I participated in my son’s bike-to-school day and experienced the joy of connection thanks to the behind-the-scenes work of Manitou Springs Elementary School, the Manitou Springs School District, and the Manitou Springs Police and Fire Departments.

On this sunny spring morning, teachers, staff, kids and parents came together for fun, social connection while moving our bodies. It contained the elements of my favorite well-being trifecta: connection, nature, and movement.

Our family could have spent a few more minutes at home this morning instead of airing up bike tires, remembering our helmets, gathering bike tools, and checking in with the friend whose son would ride with us.

Instead we said yes to the opportunity to be a part of our school community.

And we were rewarded.

As we arrived at school after the 1.5-mile ride, I felt the post-ride glow and smiled along with everyone else. “Why don’t we do this on every late start Wednesday?,” I asked another parent.

Now a question for you — and for me.

What if we all had the equivalent of a bike-to-school day to bring us together every week? Imagine what might come of it.

Connection is back on my list of priorities. I hope it is for you, too.

Joanna Zaremba is a writer, podcaster, and wellness and mindset coach. She gives her clients the tools they need to feel good, so they can do what matters. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at www.joannazaremba.com.