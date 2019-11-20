By Warner Strausbaugh
This decade is coming to a close, and aside from the existential crisis this fact ignites for everyone as 2020 looms, it is also a time for reflection on the decade that was.
If the old, network-television model of yore that lasted from the 1950s until the turn of the millennium is Colonial America, then this decade has truly been the heart of the Wild West. Streaming turned television upside down. It retrained us how to watch, what to watch and when to watch. There are exponentially more ways to watch television than ever before, and much more content to consume (3,367 scripted shows aired from 2010-18, according to research by FX Networks).
The 2010s were all over the place for television. There was a lot of good, but not a lot of great.
Presenting the Top 10 TV Shows of the Decade.
10. Catastrophe (Channel 4/Amazon, 2015-19)
“Catastrophe” is a pure comedy through and through that delves into serious issues but doesn’t belabor them. Co-written by and co-starring Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe” is about a one-night stand between two adults from different sides of the Atlantic, and their ensuing attempts at building a relationship while trying to conquer parenting with their sanity intact.
9. Boardwalk Empire (HBO, 2010-14)
The only entry on this list to debut in the first year of the decade, and the show that ended by far the earliest, “Boardwalk Empire” is a gangster movie that spans 56 episodes, with a dynamite leading performance from Steve Buscemi as Enoch Thompson. It’s not perfect, but the look and feel (the beautiful recreation of Atlantic City during the Roaring 20s), the suspense and the performances shone brightly. It also had a quartet of star-making, villainous performances from Michael Stuhlbarg, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale and Jeffrey Wright.
8. Master of None (Netflix, 2015-)
The brilliance of “Master of None,” from Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, is the way in which it disguises itself as a simple tale of 30-somethings living in New York City. And then it boldly Trojan-horses in social commentary — from religion to racism to parenthood — with the result always being genuine thought-provocation.
7. Stranger Things (Netflix, 2016-)
“Stranger Things” is what makes Netflix and the binge-watching model special — the unheard-of series popping up on the homepage that turns into a phenomenon because of word of mouth.
This show leans into nostalgia hard, and most often to its benefit. There are references and Easter eggs galore, and plenty of heavy 1980s influence in its characters and plotting.
Most of all, “Stranger Things” is just really fun. It’s not a capital-D Drama and doesn’t strive to be, but being in Hawkins, Ind., with these characters never ceases to be eight hours per season well spent.
6. Veep (HBO, 2012-19)
On a jokes-per-minute basis, “Veep” takes the crown for this decade. Laugh too long or too loud, and you’ll miss the next one. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a powerhouse as Selina Meyer, and the supporting cast of White House knuckleheads alongside (or, as she tells them repeatedly, beneath her) are all hilariously fractured in their own way.
5. Atlanta (FX, 2016-)
Created by and starring Donald Glover, “Atlanta” is unapologetically bizarre, yet grounded in the real world at the same time. Plot doesn’t matter, and that fact enhances it (even if it makes it difficult to describe) because the story is really about the day-to-day lives of four main characters (Glover and rising stars Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield).
It’s like nothing else on television in its ambition, nuance and humor.
4. Fleabag (BBC/Amazon, 2016-19)
If I did a ranking of TV seasons for the decade, Season 2 of “Fleabag” would likely rank first. A singular vision from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” is quirky and funny and has some of the sharpest writing in television. Like many shows on this list, it veers between comedy and tragedy seamlessly, and hits hard on the subjects of societal expectations, morality, religion and sex.
Season 1 was solid and went mostly unnoticed, but it’s the second act that has it this high on the list.
3. Bojack Horseman (Netflix, 2014-20)
It’s a miracle “Bojack Horseman” is as incredible as it is. An animated series about a burnout actor — who is, in fact, a horse-man — is a hard sell.
This is a deeply cynical story about the failures and successes of life in Hollywood — and life in general. It deals with depression, alcoholism, social-media culture and loneliness, and does so in a sincere way that escapes most attempts at such a character study. The journey of Bojack Horseman (voiced by Will Arnett), the titular character, is both devastating and hilarious. It never fails to compel human emotion despite its cartoony aesthetic.
2. Black Mirror (Channel 4/Netflix, 2011-)
“Black Mirror” began as the hipster darling of Channel 4 in the U.K. at the beginning of this decade, and has since become a Netflix juggernaut and an expression unto itself for when technology invades the human experience in real life.
The genius of this show, from the warped and ingenious minds of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, is how adjacent it is to real life. It takes a piece of society-altering technology that doesn’t demand a suspension of disbelief, and explores how people will act in that environment.
Technology is altering our society at an exponential and alarming pace, and “Black Mirror” highlights that real fear and puts into a wholly human story, and that’s what makes it one of a kind.
1. Game of Thrones (HBO, 2011-19)
“Game of Thrones” had everything. The writing could swing from pithy to lecture without missing a beat, making the audience laugh, cry and understand the vast-yet-cramped scope of the world George R.R. Martin created in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” books the show was adapted from.
The show somehow juggled dozens of main characters, giving all of them time to learn and grow in their own noble or sinister ways. There were some stellar episodes that will stand the test of time (“Winds of Winter,” “Hardhome,” “The Door” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” to name a few).
More than anything, “Game of Thrones” required everyone’s attention — to its own detriment at the end. The shock-factor, the spectacle and the characters who became some of the most adored and reviled fictional people in television history all added up to one of the most important shows of all-time.
