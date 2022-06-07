CASCADE • Even though school is out for the year at Ute Pass Elementary, a few students have been swinging by on their bikes in hopes of catching a quick hello from the principal, Chris Briggs-Hale. And he complies, opens the door, and engages in a little chat.
For these kids, the greeting reflects ties the children have with the school, the relationships that make the place a vital part of the Ute Pass community.
The children know that Mr. Briggs-Hale, 57, is moving on after 11 years as the school’s leader.
“I think you reach a time in your life when you realize that it’s time to capture and count the work you’ve done and make it useful for the next generation, for people just starting out,” Briggs-Hale said.
The resignation caps a 30-year career in education that included teaching at Columbine Elementary School in Woodland Park and working as principal of Cresson Elementary School in Cripple Creek. In between, he worked as an educational consultant. Briggs-Hale started his career in Massachusetts, teaching fifth grade in Cambridge and Harvard elementary schools.
But rather than give it all up, Briggs-Hale has launched a nonprofit organization, Waterfall Learning, with plans to be a licensed educational coach. “Hopefully, I can be there for leaders and find out what they need, what obstacles they are facing and dreams they have and helping them craft a way forward,” he said.
The principal is moving on in a time of turbulence within many Pikes Peak region school districts — something the elementary school has avoided.
“I do feel positive about the future; it just seems like we’re going through a transition,” Briggs-Hale said. “After two years of reinventing school for the sake of public health, I think there are a lot of things we learned that needed to be learned.”
An educator who develops relationships with his students, such as the ones who showed up on the playground last week, it’s clear that being in school is the best learning tools.
“In my opinion, teaching children over a computer at home is terrible,” he said. “There is no way you can possibly match the quality, nuance and warmth of being next to a human being. I think the public has learned how important in-person learning is.”
Briggs-Hale looks on the bright side. “I think parents all over the country know their power now as real partners in public schools,” he said. “I feel like, because of how bizarre communication was during the time we were all locked down, there is an opportunity for all of us to talk to each other.”
In his view, talking is the strong suit of Ute Pass Elementary School. “I am so proud of this school, which is in such a great place to launch into the future,” Briggs-Hale said.
As other schools lose students, Ute Pass has a waiting list beyond the 205 students expected in the fall. “I think we’re on to something that families want, engagement and meaningful involvement,” he said. “I just feel like Ute Pass is such a microcosm for the way this country should work.”
Acknowledging that the parents have different beliefs and politics, they tend to put away controversy in favor of the children, Briggs-Hale said. “It doesn’t matter your political party, we like being together,” he said. “Parents go on field trips. In Ute Pass, people learn to get along.”
In the search for solutions to education in public schools, El Paso County has a template on how to find imperfect ones, he said. “In the zmeantime, there are no perfect solutions,” he said. “I think that’s why people are debating so hard with things having to do with public education.”
With Waterfall Learning, Briggs-Hale intends to bring a sense of cohesion to issues that have some educators feeling hopeless, with many leaving the field, despite the need. “In the process of slowly working together, you make solutions less imperfect, so it’s finally palatable for everybody,” he said. “I’m excited to do that kind of work. In crisis management, that’s what you do.”
While there will be fond farewells from the public, the administration, perhaps the kids on the playground reflect the principal’s effect on Ute Pass Elementary School. “This has been the joy of my career,” he said.