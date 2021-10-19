Clear Spring Ranch is a relatively primitive open space area, but that’s a good thing as hikers can escape the crowds that flock to other local open spaces. The Fountain Creek riparian area is excellent for flocks of birds, however, especially during spring and fall migration, and in the late fall season a variety of waterfowl gather along the river-sized creek.
From South Academy Boulevard, drive south on Interstate 25 for about 12 miles to Exit 123. Turn left under the interstate and through a one-way tunnel, where a sign warns to honk first before entering! After the short tunnel, the road jogs left then right, then continues east for about a quarter-mile to the parking area.
Walk east past the shelters to a fork, bear right and continue for about a quarter-mile to a T-intersection. Turn right and hike southward through the riparian woodland then into an open field with views of mountains to the west.
The trail swings east then ends after about a mile, close to a railroad bridge and Old Pueblo Road.
Turn around and return to the T-intersection then continue straight, heading north for about a half-mile to another T intersection. Turn right and continue north on the trail/old road through the riparian woodland, then edge habitat, then open fields. After about 1.25 miles, pass a historic sod house on the left, which is on private property so be sure to stick to the trail.
Continue northward for about 1.5 miles, where the trail ends at a “smart dam,” with a unique stair step design that allows for seasonal fish migration. Approach the dam slowly as the deeper pool below the structure attracts waterfowl. Turn around and head southward for about 2.75 miles back to the northern T intersection.
Note that along this 2.75 mile stretch many social trails veer east toward the creek. From the northern T-intersection, bear right and continue south for about a quarter-mile back to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map and tell someone where, when you are going and contact them when you return safely.