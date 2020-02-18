The 2019 movie season officially wrapped Feb. 9 with the stunning Academy Awards trifecta of Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.”
The momentum started when it won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and the buzz carried it all the way from the first South Korean film nominated for Best International Feature at the Oscars to being the first international movie to ever win Best Picture.
2019 was such an eclectic movie year — the finales of the current “Avengers” and “Star Wars” sagas, a Nazi Germany satire, a single-shot World War I movie, and so much more. Can 2020 be as good? Early indications are a resounding no, but anyone doing this exercise a year ago would never have heard of “Parasite.”
Here are 17 movies to keep an eye on for the next 11 months:
THE WAY-TOO-EARLY BEST PICTURE CONTENDERS
1. The French Dispatch (July 24)
“The French Dispatch” is Wes Anderson’s first live-action, feature-length movie since 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” The movies follows a New Yorker-esque magazine in a Paris-esque city and has an unrivaled all-star cast — Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Frances McDormand and Bill Murray, to name a few.
2. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Sept. 25)
Aaron Sorkin, acclaimed writer of “The Social Network,” “Moneyball” and “The West Wing,” makes his second directorial appearance in the retelling of the events surrounding the anti-war protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention and the subsequent trial for the seven people charged.
Not a lot is known about “Mank,” but on paper, it would be the odds-on favorite at this point in time. David Fincher returns to the big screen for the first time since “Gone Girl” in 2014. The movie is about the disputed authorship of the iconic film, “Citizen Kane,” with Gary Oldman starring as Herman Mankiewicz.
THE HIGH-CONCEPT BLOCKBUSTERS
Christopher Nolan is the only modern director to have his movies be an event with no strings attached; Nolan himself is the brand. His last five movies (“The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk”) all made between $500 million and $1.1 billion worldwide. There’s hardly anything known about the plot of “Tenet,” other than it involves some kind of time-traveling spies, and “World War III” is mentioned in the trailer.
I’ll wager “West Side Story” will change its release date as to not go head-to-head with “Dune” on Dec. 18. Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel is worshiped, and the difficulty in adapting the book into a movie has been well-documented, only adding to this 2020 movie’s mystique. Director Denis Villeneuve had as impressive a last decade as anyone — with “Sicario,” “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” coming out in successive years — so there’s no reason to doubt him churning a successful adaptation of this behemoth.
THE OTHER BLOCKBUSTERS
Bond movies have never been my cup of testosterone-filled-movie tea, but “No Time to Die” has a few things going for it. Cary Fukanaga (“True Detective” Season 1, “Beasts of No Nation,” “Maniac” is directing, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) was brought in to work on the screenplay by request from Daniel Craig. Ana de Armas and Rami Malek in the cast, and now the theater can take my $10.
Of everything in this category, this is the one I’m most excited for. An action-comedy that looks like Scarlett Johansson being the next Jason Bourne (and keeps the Florence Pugh hype train going)? Sign me up!
This looks like it’s going to fall into the typical sequel path of more over-the-top and more ridiculous. I hope not, because the first “Wonder Woman” is one of the best comic-book movies in existence. The 1980s nostalgia will be fun, at least.
This may be the wildest swing Marvel Studios has made so far. It sounds like a combination of the Avengers and Greek mythology. Even if this ends up bombing, the fact that Marvel takes chances like this is why they’ve won me and many millions over.
THE WILD CARDS
11. Palm Springs (Jan. 26 — Sundance Film Festival)
12. Minari (Jan. 26 — Sundance)
13. A Quiet Place Part II (March 20)
16. Last Night in Soho (Sept. 25)
17. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (TBA)
Warner Strausbaugh is a Colorado Springs resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with question and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.