The laughter of children, the giggling of teenagers, the notes echo far beyond the social outing of the day.

It may be students screaming with excitement on the slopes, crawling through a simulated cave, or looking for stuff — geocaching — at Mueller State Park. Whatever the occasion, the idea is for kids to share experiences.

Funded by a Substance Abuse Block Grant awarded to the Woodland Park School District, the activities are social interventions for a place where students are at-risk for substance abuse. In addition, an assessment found a lack of resources for students in Teller County.

Tina Cassens, chief academic officer for the district, wrote the successful $170,000 annual five-year prevention grant. Cassens resigned at the end of this year.

“We learned that the biggest risk factors for our youth are lack of pro-social opportunities,” said Laura Magnuson, former mental health counselor for Woodland Park High School.

The assessment found that not enough parents in the district talk to their students about the risk factors associated with substance abuse, she added.

Over the past three years, school staff, nonprofit organizations and community volunteers formed the Prevention Collaborative to help organize the activities, particularly during three-day holidays.

“During those times, we offer from 5 to 14 activities, all at no cost to the students,” Magnuson said.

A ski/snowboard trip for 75 students, 25 of whom had never been skiing, was among the trips the collaborative funded, Magnuson said.

The collaborative includes Community Partnership Family Resource Center, volunteers from Mueller State Park and Florissant Fossil Beds, Diversus Health, Teller County Mental Health Alliance and the Sheriff’s Office.

“At one point we had close to 30 partners and a core of about 12 people over two years,” Magnuson said.

An outing to Mueller State Park had kids aiming at pumpkins to refine their archery skills in the grant-funded class.

The day at the park includes geocaching after a lesson in the global positioning system.

“We had 12 spots where they could take something and leave something,” said Patrick Grove, a park volunteer and former environmental educator.

The grant covered expenses for parents to join the kids.

“The idea is for parents and kids to share the experience and talk about it afterward,” Grove said.

After three years, the school board suspended the grant, which, in turn, cut two part-time positions for social workers in addition to parenting classes with community partnership. As well, “Keeping it Real,” classes for elementary school students about preventing substance use, were cut.

The perception is that we are teaching values that families should teach, Magnuson said. She disagrees.

“There are state standards for social emotional learning,” she said. “We’ve always selected evidence-based curriculum to address that, according to state standards.”

Rather than taking the place of parents, the goal is to collaborate.

“We’ve been engaging parents to create conversations and partnerships,” she said. “We are proud of what we have done for the past two years. A lot of families have expressed gratitude.”

At the close of this grant, the district used the unspent funds, $9,000, to send 36 kids to summer camp.

“We want to make sure kids are busy and not unsupervised,” Magnuson said.

Disappointed that the grant funding has gone away, Grove at Mueller State Park nonetheless hoped the collaborative would find another way to repeat the experience for other students.

“We are hoping we can offer this some other way,” Grove said. “Whatever I can do to help.”