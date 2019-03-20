Though an imperfect solution to the state-mandated closure of the springs at Gillette Flats in April, there is a proposal to preserve the area as an historic site, reflecting a movement to honor the past.
Proposed by the recently-formed Gillette Flats Springs Organization, the site would feature benches, signs and a narrative about the area. The springs are off Colo. 67, a few miles from Cripple Creek.
“The stock tank will be removed; there is no way we can save it,” said Sherri Renner, an attorney who lives in Woodland Park is chair of the organization. “But, surely, there will be enough water for a fountain, like the one in Manitou Springs.”
In the meantime, the organization’s ultimate goal is to buy the water rights to the spring while acknowledging the expenses and research associated with augmentation.
However, in October, in a meeting with representatives of Colorado’s Water Resources, the people were given some hope about being allowed to draw water from the springs, some day.
The plan would have to include replacing the water, and if so, the state could issue a permit and bring the springs permanently into the water-rights system.
“As citizens of Colorado, if you want to have water for your homes, it’s probably going to cost you something. You’ve had a unique system where it didn’t cost you as much. But people in Colorado have to pay for water,” said Bill Tyner, engineer with the Division, in October.
But, as far as going ahead with the proposed structure, members of the organization, which is not yet incorporated, were feeling positive after a meeting with Teller County commissioners and administrators last week.
“They were very interested in our presentation, very positive about our plans and goals, gave us some helpful tips, and assured us that an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) was possible,” write Toni Moore, the group’s secretary, in a Facebook post on the Gillette Flats Springs Organization.