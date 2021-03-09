Several years ago, Woodland Park High School athletics teams that were primarily individual sports transitioned from Class 4A to 3A. Those sports included cross country, track and field, wrestling.
This year, the school’s basketball teams were approved to move down to 3A so they could compete on a more level playing field.
Woodland Park athletic director Joe Roskam said recently that beginning with the next two-year CHSAA cycle in 2022-23 all Woodland Park teams will down to 3A. Those sports include volleyball, softball, baseball and soccer.
“It’s where we belong,” Roskam said. “We’re one of the smaller schools enrollment wise in 4A right now. We’ll be one of the biggest in 3A, but it’s where we fit best.”
SKYE HIGH
Woodland Park alum Sky Ciccarelli enjoyed a solid indoor high jump season for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Ciccarelli finished third at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships last month with a leap of 6 feet, 6¾ inches to help the Mountain Lions capture their second consecutive league title.
Ciccarelli was a two-time state champion as a prep for the Panthers.
PAPPADAKIS GETTING HIS KICKS
Woodland Park graduate Greg Pappadakis is gearing up for his freshman season as a member of the Cornell College (Mount Vernon, Iowa) men’s soccer team.
Pappadakis is listed as a midfielder. The Rams open their season April 4 at Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids.
Pappadakis was a four-year starter in high school.
YOUNG PIONEERS STRUGGLING
The Cripple Creek-Victor boys’ basketball went 0-10 this winter. The Pioneers’ girls squad was 1-9. Its lone victory was against Primero, 30-23, on Feb. 27.
Both CC-V rosters were filled with underclassmen. The boys’ team consisted of nine players — three sophomores and six freshman.
The Pioneers girls roster had three freshmen, two sophomores, three juniors and two seniors.