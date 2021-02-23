The Woodland Park High School ice hockey team has already doubled its win total from last season and is on the verge of clinching its first-ever postseason berth in the four-year history of the program.
The Panthers (2-1) need a victory over Coronado when the teams play their first of two games in order to secure second-place in the Mountain Conference and a Class 4A playoff spot. Cheyenne Mountain will finish as the first place-team in the league.
“That’s the game that will be for the money,” said Woodland Park second-year coach Travis Seabolt.
Seabolt’s squad opened the abbreviated campaign with conference victories over Palmer and Pueblo County, 10-6 and 7-0, respecticely. The Panthers then lost to Cheyenne Mountain, 8-2.
Woodland Park was forced to go into COVID quarantine, however, on Feb. 10 when it was discovered that an opponent had tested positive for the virus.
In 2019-20, Woodland Park was 1-18.
“We have a great senor class this year,” Seabolt said. “We had a lot of momentum and then we had to sit idle for 14 days. Hopefully we can come back strong.”
Senior twins Parker and Trace Taranto are among those Panthers enjoying banner season. Trace leads the team with 10 points (five goals, five assist), while Parker has eight points (two goals, six assists). Senior Mikael Romero and sophomore Brennen Morgan have six points apiece.
WRESTLING REGIONALS ON HORIZON
The Woodland Park boys’ wrestling team concluded its regular season by hosting a quad meet with James Irwin, Salida and Buena Vista on Feb. 20. The Panthers will spend the next couple of weeks preparing for their 3A regional March 5-6 at James Irwin in Colorado Springs.
“We feel pretty good about where we are as a team,” said Panthers’ first-year coach Casey Hankin. “We have a chance to do very well at regionals.”
Among the Panthers with the best chances of qualifying for state are junior 138-pounder Brady Hankin (a two-time state champion and the coach’s son) and junior twins Eli (182) and Adam (195) Garner.
CICCARELLI POWER
The Woodland Park boys’ basketball team is averaging 50 points per game through their first six contests. The Ciccarelli brothers (sophomore Sonny and senior Tyger) are contributing a combined 20 points per game.
Sonny leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game, including a high of 18 against St. Mary’s. Tyger is averaging 6.2.
Three other Woodland Park players are averaging five-plus points per game: freshman Caden Howard (6.2), senior Ryan Mendoza (5.8) and freshman Bryce Broeker (5.3).
CARGILL LEADING LADY PANTHERS
Woodland Park senior center Kassidy Cargill leads the girls’ basketball team in scoring (10.8 points per game), rebounds (7.3) and blocked shots (2.3).
Cargill scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Woodland Park’s 42-28 victory over Florence on Feb. 3.
Twice this season she has had four blocks in a game.
The Panthers are playing in the 3A Tri-Peaks League this season. Through six games, they are 2-4.