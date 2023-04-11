Evacuations have been ordered for a fire is burning near Rampart Range Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Residents east of Highway 24 off Sun Valley Drive from Radiant Court to Village Terrace is under pre-evacuation orders. Click or tap here for more information on the evacuation area. Residents are asked to prepare in case the order becomes mandatory.

As of 3 p.m., units are on the scene of the fire, which has smoke visible in the area based on images from Lt. Renee Bunting with the Sheriff's Office. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has also reported smoke near Rampart Range.

The TCSO has asked people to avoid the area as multiple agencies respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to gazette.com for updates.