Our family at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital would like to wish everyone the happiest of holidays, along with sincere hopes for a healthy 2021. Like other families do around this time of year, we’d like to share some of the highlights that have occurred inside our halls over the past 12 months.
As you’d expect, a great deal of our attention has been on COVID-19 and caring for patients impacted by the virus. There are many healthcare heroes at PPRH (our very own TJ Nunley, an EMT in the emergency department, was recently named one of 60 superheroes statewide by the Colorado Hospital Association), and we’ve appreciated the community’s support during these trying times. But there was much more happening at the hospital in 2020, and we’re proud of the accomplishments and advancements that have occurred in Teller County’s only hospital — even in the midst of a pandemic. In January through November, 315 surgeries were performed at the hospital, more than 7,350 people were seen in our emergency department, nearly 10,000 people sought care at our outpatient clinics and 4,524 people visited our Family Medicine Clinics in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek.
UCHealth’s ongoing investments to its hospitals and clinics mean the residents of Teller County have more access to the highest-quality care where they want it — close to home.
Among the many advancements made in the past year:
Expansions in technology, including the installation of a new 64-slice CT Scanner, which offers advanced diagnostic imaging. Patients needing this service no longer have to travel to Colorado Springs for necessary scans.
The addition of new programs, including a concussion assessment clinic, which offers comprehensive assessment and concussion treatment and management — all with the goal of helping people with concussions transition back to normal work and school activities.
The opening of an outpatient infusion clinic so cancer patients in need of chemotherapy would not have to travel to Colorado Springs or elsewhere for care.
Cardiovascular advancements to include the addition of stress echocardiography tests (stress echos, for short) that show how well your heart muscle is working. We’ve also expanded our cardiovascular rehabilitation offerings.
Infrastructure improvements to include a lobby renovation, parking lot repaving and new flooring throughout most of the hospital. Three additional beds were also added to the emergency department.
An expansion of in-network Medicare options for residents in the Pikes Peak region and across Colorado, effective Jan. 1. That’s exciting because it means patients have more choices to determine which health care plan will best suit their needs. UCHealth’s newest additions include an expansion of Anthem Medicare Advantage options in Teller County as well as access to the United Healthcare AARP Medicare Advantage Secure Horizons HMO Plans in both El Paso and Teller counties, effective Jan. 1. Cigna Medicare Advantage also will be among the new in-network plans at the start of the new year. This means, for example, that any UCHealth hospital and urgent care — along with any primary care or specialist that’s part of the UCHealth Medical Group — will be in-network for those plans.
A commitment to hiring from within our community when possible. This past year, PPRH added physical therapists, occupational therapists and a behavioral health expert from the area to our team. Behavioral health experts began joining UCHealth primary care practices in January, and Woodland Park is among a handful of UCHealth clinics in the Pikes Peak region fortunate enough to offer this service.
The addition of gynecological services to the specialty clinic after more than five years without a provider.
Expansion of surgical services provided at the hospital including gynecological surgery and infertility treatments.
An extensive renovation of the Sterile Processing Department to support the expansion of surgical services in Woodland Park.
For the second consecutive year, PPRH has also been designated as an Acute “Stroke Ready” facility, which means we are able to administer tPA, a clot-busting drug. People who receive the medication are shown to have better and more complete recoveries.
And finally, due to the installation of a 525-gallon oxygen plant, COVID patients who need more oxygen have been able to receive care at Pikes Peak Regional Hospital on heated high-flow treatments, instead of receiving care in Colorado Springs.
As we enter a new year, I want to encourage everyone to continue to do their part in the battle against COVID-19. While we are all cheering the news that the vaccine has arrived — we began vaccinating our employees mid-December — the distribution of the vaccine statewide will take weeks and months to be completed. Until then, we encourage everyone to wash hands, socially distance, wear masks over your nose and mouth and avoid gatherings with people outside of your immediate household.
We are all hopeful for the day in the months ahead when we can enjoy all of the things we were able to experience before COVID-19.
It’s been a joy to serve as the administrator here and to get to know so many in the community. Thank you for your continued support of your hospital. We are here for you, whenever you need us. And we look forward to serving your health care needs in 2021 and beyond.
Happy Holidays!
Retired Col. Ron Fitch is Chief Administrative Officer of UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Vice President of Operations and Military Affairs – UCHealth Southern Colorado Region.