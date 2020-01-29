The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments has released a request for proposal for Model Transportation Technical Assistance.
PPACG staff is requesting proposals from professional consultants to provide on-call technical assistance for the regional travel demand model, land use model and Geographic Information System program to ensure data, documents, plans and studies produced are as accurate as possible and are consistent with required federal, state and regional methodologies and policies.
The RFP is posted at ppacg.org. Click on “Employment Opportunities” to select the RFP and review its content and additional documents. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. Feb. 14.
Questions should be directed to William Mast, GIS Administrator & Modeling Lead, PPACG, at 719-471-7080, ext. 109, or wmast@ppacg.org.