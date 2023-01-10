By now the holiday decorations are down and put back in their storage boxes. Family and friends have all dispersed back to their homes, and for some, the excitement of the holidays being over is a relief. However, it is also a time for the post-holiday blues, and our most vulnerable are seniors and veterans.
For seniors and/or veterans, the post-holiday season can especially be a time of loneliness. Veterans may face mental stresses like PTSD, depression and anxiety, resulting in self-isolation. However, there are many resources available to our seniors and veterans. For our veterans, reaching out to our Teller County Veterans Service Officer (VSO) can get them connected to the VA or local mental health provider. For our seniors, Golden Bridge Network has partners available to help you get through the post-holiday blues.
Seniors and veterans, below are some ways of handling post-holiday blues. So, if you have not yet committed to a New Year’s resolution, here are some simple ideas to help a neighbor or loved one keep from feeling lonely and isolated.
Stay connected — encourage family members to call or video chat regularly, and send care packages with goodies and photos.
Get out and about — nothing is better than fresh mountain air, and sunlight. If your new year’s goal is exercise, check out the monthly schedule at the Senior Center. They offer many activities to keep you physically and mentally fit. Daybreak is an adult daycare center that also provides fun activities for seniors, including field trips. If transportation is an issue, contact Teller Senior Coalition for a ride.
Encourage involvement — many of our GBN partners rely solely on volunteers, maybe as a new year’s resolution become a volunteer at one of our many agencies that serve our seniors and Veterans. Volunteering in our community will help enhance a sense of purpose and provides socialization.
Learn a new hobby — inactivity increases the risk of depression. By encouraging a loved one to learn something new will help keep the brain sharp.
Listen to music — nothing is better than listening to songs that help lift the mood. Family members can help seniors with a playlist of their favorite music or break out that old vinyl and get movin’.
Living and working in Teller County, I have learned that our senior residents are able to carry on with their daily routines just fine. However, beyond the borders of Woodland Park are many elderly residents who are living rurally and do not have resources to help them with their daily activities. Neighbors and friends seem to hibernate in their homes, and with the shorter daylight, they don’t seem to notice that their neighbor is struggling just to get out of bed, bathe, eat proper foods, or take out their trash.
Give yourself and your neighbor a gift of caring this new year by checking in on them, asking them how they are or do they need anything, and taking a moment to visit with them.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page, facebook.com/NavigatingSeniorServices.
Phyllis Burton MSN, RN is the Adult Protection Supervisor for Teller County. She has over 35 years of experience in nursing, working in the hospital setting. She has worked in both the clinical area and case management. Her most recent experience includes working as a manager for case management. She has been a resident of Teller County since 1991 and has a husband and daughter who enjoy the ranching lifestyle.