WOODLAND PARK • It usually takes 18 workers for Rickard Aldrich to run his busy restaurant, the Hungry Bear.
When employees dwindled to four a few weeks ago, Aldrich threw in the dish towel and closed the doors of the popular eatery that draws diners from around the region.
A combination of an overall workforce shortage and a COVID-19 outbreak, which according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was reported on July 21 and impacted eight staff members, led the restaurant to close for 10 days.
The Hungry Bear, 111 E. Midland Ave., reopened on Tuesday but shut down again Wednesday and Thursday this week due to continued lack of staff, Aldrich said.
“It’s horrible,” he said. “We’re trying to get the back of the house filled before we start on the front of the house,” he said Thursday, while taking a brief break.
Local real estate agent Sheri Davis was among the crowd who grabbed a bite to eat Thursday, when the orange “Open” sign flashed in the eatery's window once again.
“We come in usually every Thursday for the special,” she said.
That’s the slow-roasted turkey platter.
Davis said her husband cooked at home while the restaurant was shut down.
“I was heartbroken,” she said. “The food’s good, the service is good — everybody says it’s their place to go in town.”
Woodland Park is no different than anywhere else, said Debbie Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
“Everybody in the country is experiencing challenges from a shortage of employees and also because COVID hasn’t gone away,” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s a perfect storm for employers; it’s very hard on them.”
Aldrich said the temporary closure was a “severe” blow to the business he’s owned for nearly 21 years. The restaurant also shut its doors for six weeks in March 2020 and into April, when the pandemic first began.
Although he obtained a few small-business loans to help, “We’re still not even over last year’s closure.”
No other restaurants in Teller County are on the active COVID outbreak list from public health as of press time. Only one restaurant, P.F. Chang’s in Colorado Springs, is listed in El Paso County as having an active outbreak, with 15 cases reported to public health.
Word-of-mouth primarily has helped Aldrich bring on a few new employees, but he continues to look for more.
The restaurant will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for a while and will close at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, instead of 4 p.m.
The impact is especially hard because it’s the height of tourist season, the owner said.
The restaurant has a loyal following, Aldrich said, adding that he received many phone calls, emails and social media contact during the shutdown.
“Why aren’t you open, I want to eat, I don’t want to cook, I’m hungry,” were among the repeated messages he heard.
“I don’t know how we’re going to do it,” Aldrich said. “We’ll just keep working on getting more staff.”
