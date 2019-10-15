A month ago, it was announced that Richard Linklater will adapt the musical “Merrily We Roll Along,” and film it over a 20-year span. That’s eight years longer than 2014’s “Boyhood.”
With a decades-long project beginning — mark your calendars for 2040, when Linklater will turn 80 — and his latest feature, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” released in August, I thought it would be a good time to revisit the filmmaker’s career.
Linklater’s method of moviemaking is unique in two ways: He is an expert at taking the mundanity of everyday life and turning it into a cinematic experience, and he uses time as his structure instead of traditional plotting.
“His profundity sneaks up on you,” actor Jack Black said in a 2014 Los Angeles Time profile of Linklater. “He’s super-meat-and-potatoes — like, you think you’re having a straight-up sports talk and then suddenly you’re having a conversation on a whole other level.”
Whether it’s an eclectic group of high school seniors (“Dazed and Confused”), a college baseball team (“Everybody Wants Some!!”) or a budding romance between strangers in Vienna (“Before Sunrise”), Linklater’s movies are mostly the examinations of normal people doing normal things — and then the profundity sneaks up on you.
Some of his films — like “School of Rock,” “Last Flag Flying” and “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” — do have more traditional, linear storytelling. But mostly, Linklater delves in stream-of-consciousness dialogue spoken by lovable characters.
More than that, the distinctive part of Linklater’s filmmaking is how he uses time.
“I’ve never been a big plot guy; I’m a big story guy and a character guy,” Linklater said in a 2014 interview on Grantland’s “Do You Like Prince Movies?” podcast. “I want to communicate simply and directly in a certain way. And plot, to me, just as a viewer, I often don’t understand it. ... It’s like this big, difficult puzzle. And life just never felt that way to me. It kind of unfolds in a much more straightforward way that kind of makes sense later. I’m always trying to depict how the mind works, or how time flows.”
“Dazed and Confused,” “Before Sunrise” and “Before Midnight” each span about 12 hours. “Everybody Wants Some!!” and “Last Flag Flying” take place over a couple days. “Before Sunset” is 80 minutes of real time. “Boyhood” diverges in the scope of the time, spanning 12 years, but the spirit is still the same, as we watch two children and their divorced parents age, grow, learn and change from 2002-14 in these yearly vignettes.
The “Before” trilogy is Linklater at his peak, in terms of writing, filmmaking and what makes Linklater unique. This is no “Star Wars” or “Lord of the Rings” trilogy here; the combined budget of the three films is $8.2 million. Ethan Hawke, who co-stars in all three with Julie Delpy, joked to Variety that it’s “the lowest-grossing trilogy in the history of motion pictures.”
Each story takes place nine years apart, beginning with Jesse (Hawke) and Celine (Delpy) meeting in “Sunrise” in 1995 on a train from Budapest to Vienna. The proposition is simple. The two feel they have a connection from their chance encounter and decide to spend a night in Vienna together, walking and talking, until Jesse has to return to the U.S. and Celine to Paris in the morning.
The romantic projections of these 23-year-olds allow them to think they don’t need to exchange phone numbers, and their plan is to meet at the Vienna train station in six months’ time.
As we find out nine years later in “Sunset” (2004), that didn’t happen. The second part of the trilogy takes them to Paris, where Jesse is doing a book signing at a Shakespeare & Company. “Sunset” ups the ante with the style, containing the story in 80 minutes, with lots of continuous shots of pure dialogue — a staple of all Linklater movies.
Jesse’s book was about their experience in Vienna, and revisiting their own story opens up new wounds and reveals the two have certainly not forgotten about each other.
Their walking and talking gets prolonged at each natural stopping point, as the ticking clock of Jesse’s flight back to the U.S. gets more pronounced. “Sunset” has an incredible ending, loaded with ambiguity, the consequences of which are addressed in “Midnight” (2013), when the two are 41 years old.
“Jesse and Celine are constructs,” Linklater said in Sight & Sound’s “Linklater: On Cinema & Time” (2017). “They’re not Ethan (Hawke) and Julie (Delpy), and they’re not me. They’re these written parallel worlds, saying something about different phases of life, or the times we’re living in, or just what it’s like to be a person, how you physically change, how you mentally change, how you’re still the same person but kind of not.”
That can be said of nearly all of Linklater’s characters, but Jesse and Celine in the “Before” trilogy are the best examples of it.
The irony of Linklater’s movies is that the filmmaker is obsessed with time and mortality, and yet, for me, they have proven to be the most timeless movies to watch.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Colorado Springs resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.