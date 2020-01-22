The Green Box Arts Festival has brightened every summer since 2009, bringing art, dance, concerts and classes to Green Mountain Falls.
This summer, the festival will add something delightfully new for Colorado’s dog lovers: a Pooch Parade fundraiser. Introducing this June 27 treat was festival co-founder Christian Keesee, who walks his own lovable pup the rest of the year in New York City’s Central Park.
Thanking board members and supporters at a holiday reception Dec. 13 at Penrose House in Colorado Springs, Keesee shared other plans for the June 25-July 4 festival.
For the first time a Pikes Peak region artist has been chosen for the featured installation art, Pard Morrison, described as a geometric abstractionist working in aluminum. One of his towers can be seen on the southwest corner at Tejon and Cimarron streets.
The ReMINDers, local musicians, will be the music headliners and Jim Raughton will present a historic look at art in the area. Offering the dance programs will be the young dancers with the Studio Company of American Ballet Theatre.
The first festival program manager, headquartered in Colorado Springs, is Sean O’Connell, whose video showed that whenever there is an artist’s event like the festival, “that location is changed forever.”
Also introduced and thanked were Jolly Wall of Kirkpatrick Bank, festival music director David Siegel and festival director Tina Burdett.
