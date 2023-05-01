To the delight of locals, the Ponderosa Country Store in Lake George has reopened for business. Owners are still working to try and return to status of gas, but for now, “the focus is on ice cream, pizza, and art,” according to Charissa Schmidt, who along with her husband Jeff Moellentine, own the business.

The excitement of the re-opening has been evident by the many locals who stopped by to welcome them and check out the changes made to the store. Schmidt explained the inventory was a bit smaller than before, but they still have grocery items, camping and hiking supplies, limited ATV supplies, as well as T-shirts and Colorado souvenirs. She was particularly excited about her art gallery, which not only features her artwork, but that of her 13-year-old son, Cody, and from Denise Kelly, Mark Barajas, and Carolyn Pyle. Moellentine also built a studio that will allow Charissa to run her wood repair business and work on her art.

“I’m so lucky that Jeff is supportive in this endeavor. It’s like a dream come true, having my very own studio and gallery,” she said. “We still want to cater to our customers, who seem to be really happy that we are serving up Hunt’s Pizza again.”

The gas station portion of the business has been brought up several times and they regrettably are unable to reinstate it at this time. She says she is just happy to be able to open the business along with the art gallery. She feels the reception has been great and is happy to be of some benefit to the community as well as the many travelers along Highway 24.

“We love this community and want to continue to be a part and doing our part to not only help the locals, but the many people traveling through this beautiful area of Colorado,” she said.

The Ponderosa Country Store is located on Highway 24 almost halfway between Florissant and Lake George. The hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.