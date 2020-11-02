A USA Today poll ranked Mueller State Park in Divide as the 10th best place in America for RV camping.
With 134 campsites, 99 of which have electrical hookups, the amenities are an addition to the scenic views of Pikes Peak and the Sangre de Cristo mountains.
“What makes the park appealing for RVers is the variety of things to do, year-round,” said Brian Kerrigan, the park’s manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
With a nightly fee of $36 plus the daily fee of $9 (without an annual park pass) RVers have choices that include hiking, biking, sightseeing, hunting and fishing, Kerrigan said. “It’s a great base camp for exploring the Pikes Peak Region.”
In the days before the coronavirus pandemic, the park attracted international visitors as well campers from around the United States. “We have a great climate in the summertime,” Kerrigan said. “RVers don’t have to run their air conditioners.”
As Teller County residents complain about traffic backups on U.S. 24, the staff at Mueller State Park is working harder than ever to ensure the camp is well-stocked.
“We sold almost 1,000 more nights of camping than we did over last summer,” Kerrigan said. “We definitely felt the push for folks to get out.”
Kerrigan attributes that urge to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown and the various indoor restrictions “It seems like people just want to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” Kerrigan said. “It’s really the only thing they can do.”
At Mueller State Park RVers are undaunted by cold weather. “I’ve seen people out here on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” he said. “Folks just want to get away.”
Over the past several years, the demographic of RV campers has changed from the retirement set to younger families with kids. “I’d say that 90 percent of our campers are RVers,” he said. “It’s the wave of the future.”
Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs ranked eighth for RV camping in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2020 poll.