Among the 473 bills signed into law by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis during this legislative session, one impacts Teller County in a profound way.

House Bill 1100 restricts the ability of the state and local governments to enter into certain agreements involving immigration detention facilities.

Teller County is the only county in Colorado that had such an agreement in place.

"I am committed to working with Teller County and call on the General Assembly to address budget shortfalls that may result from the signing of this law," Polis said in a statement.

Seeking a response to the bill, Sheriff Jason Mikesell declined to comment.

The bill, which was signed on June 6, is an effort to reduce local involvement in federal immigration operations.

"The federal government needs to secure our borders and fix our broken immigration system," Polis said. "States can only vent frustration and try to push the federal government to secure our borders and pass comprehensive immigration reform, and by signing this bill I am doing just that."

The law prohibits state and local governments, law enforcement agencies and jails from entering or renewing contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house people suspected of civil immigration violations.

ICE often detains people going through immigration proceedings to assure they attend their court dates or while they await deportation decisions, according to the ACLU. State and local agreements allow ICE to house these immigrants in county and local jails.

Opponents argue that the bill would incentivizes undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to come to Colorado, saying the state is unable to accommodate them.

“As we’ve seen just recently here in Denver, it’s costing millions of dollars to be able to care for asylum seekers that came to our state,” said Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Fort Lupton. “What is the impact that has on the rest of our community? What is the impact that has on our resources, on our taxpayer dollars, on our first responders, on our hospitals? We know that these systems are already stretched thin.”

Sen. Dylan Roberts, the only Democrat to oppose the bill in the Senate, unsuccessfully tried to amend the bill in committee.

Roberts' amendment sought to allow government entities that have existing contracts with ICE to maintain the contracts until the agreed-upon termination date. Now, these entities must exercise the contract's termination provision by Jan. 1, 2024 or as soon as possible within the agreement.

Colorado has now joined California, Illinois and New Jersey in banning or limiting intergovernmental support agreements for immigration enforcement.

Colorado Politics reporter Hannah Metzger contributed to this report.