A love story that began at the View Inn in Woodland Park, for Steve and Kim Plutt the 50th anniversary is a chance to go tripping down memory lane.

In many ways, their story tracks the city’s passage through time.

The View Inn, for instance, was on the land that is now Fiesta Mexicana. At the time, she was a waitress and he was a customer who asked for a date.

“In Woodland Park, a date was to drive around and drink beer, cruise up and down main street,” he said.

Both attended Woodland Park schools; he graduated four years before she did.

“Two days after she graduated, we got married at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church,” he said. Today, the congregation meets in a new building adjacent to the original.

A side trip to the Historic Ute Inn with the best man before the wedding shattered a few nerves, mainly, Kim’s and her parents, Bob and Mid Bergman.

“We stopped off at the Ute to grab a quick beer,” he said. “The wedding was at 3 and we got there at 2:55.”

Between the ceremony and reception, pals decorated the Plutts’ car, a Chevelle, adding a few tin cans to the back.

The newlyweds used the car wash, now the location of Banana Belt Liquor, to get rid of the nuisance attachments. They spent the wedding night in a trailer on the site of the old sewer treatment plant, where the rodeo grounds are today.

The next day, things got better.

“We drove to Yellowstone Park for our honeymoon, stayed at the Old Faithful Inn,” he said.

Back home, Steve wanted to get out of the place he would eventually spend hours researching, becoming known statewide for historic preservation.

Six months after the wedding, the couple moved to Lake George.

“I thought Woodland Park had gotten way too big, couldn’t stand it,” he said.

In 1977, with an $18,000 cash loan from his employer, the Plutts moved to a home on 8.5 acres, with a 140-foot well and 1,000-foot road in Tarryall near Lake George.

“We still live there,” he said.

A born storyteller, Steve narrates and the two enjoy the memories together. Oh, she might correct him on the exact dates of some events.

In the early days, Kim worked for Bert Bergstrom as a waitress at the Historic Ute Inn (back to the scene of those “quick beers”). Today, the inn is closed.

For 30 years, Kim was the librarian at the Lake George Library while initiating troops for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was president of the Lions Club and a member of the PTA for the Lake George School.

Along with researching and working, Steve and their daughter, Jennifer, climbed 26 mountains with an elevation of 14,000 feet above sea level, 14ers, in Colorado lingo.

For 46 years Steve was a union lineman who built power lines all around the nation. As a result, Kim and the couple’s children Jennifer and Jim would fly to meet him, chalking up 50 states on the itinerary.

“Kim says our longevity is because I worked out of town all the time,” Steve said.

As the June 2 anniversary approaches, the Plutts are planning a celebration, just the two of them.

“We’re going to Yellowstone,” he said.