Her late partner had recently passed. Upon connecting, I noticed a sense of heaviness. It came from above and below.
He was still learning his way through the heaviness he felt while living. He told his partner he was healing his soul and learning how to release his problems. The woman was grateful, for she had helped him carry his heaviness while on earth. In reality, this seemed like a conundrum, as she didn’t realize her efforts enabled her partner’s burdens.
He then appeared with a baby in his arms. The baby was a metaphor for the woman’s son, who had his own problems. The message from above was for the woman to step back. If she did, her son would be able to mature. But she didn’t realize the significance of the message.
The woman wanted to know if her late partner came to her frequently. He did, but he wanted her to know she had to let him go. She had to make a new life for herself.
She told me she had heard both statements while her partner was alive. The departed partner was hopeful his higher view would help. But it seemed she was so embroiled in her helpfulness she didn’t realize what he was telling her.
This message from heaven includes words we who are enablers and limit our own lives need to hear. May we all benefit from his words.
This message from heaven may give you pause to reflect on its meaning for you. If so, you may wish to meditate or take up a pen and journal. Using these methods may bring you one step closer to finding your answers.
Barbara Royal, a 40-year resident of Teller County, is certified by the Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery as a spiritual director. She is the author of “In the Garden: Messages from Heaven for Life on Earth.” Contact her at broyalchange@gmail.com or through her website, broyalchange.com.