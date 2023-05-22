Editor’s Note: This is a monthly column about wildlife issues by a career wildlife officer.

Spring is upon us and it’s a time of renewal and rebirth. As our trees and flowers again start to bloom, the next generation of deer and elk are being born.

Many of you will see deer fawns in our neighborhoods. Deer have adapted well to living in our communities. That means giving birth among us. And it’s important for me to remind everyone to please leave baby wildlife alone. You don’t want to be the person who needlessly orphans a fawn or other newborn wild animal.

The fawning season for mule deer ranges from May to July, with the peak sometime around mid-June.

After a 200-day gestational period, female deer, known as does, move to a suitable fawning area where they feel safe to give birth. This can be a secluded piece of forest, a neighborhood park, or even your backyard.

The newborn fawns will be somewhere around 5-10 pounds and will stand up within 12 hours of birth. They will still be clumsy and this makes them easy prey for predators like mountain lions, bears and coyotes.

During the first weeks of life, does will hide their fawns for hours, even a day or so, while they leave to feed. The fawns are naturally camouflaged, neutral in color and with spots that prevent them from being seen.

They have another neat trick up their sleeve: they are born nearly scentless so their predators can’t use their fantastic sense of smell to find an easy meal.

And this brings me to an important question for each of you: Will you help me to keep wildlife wild?

Every year, CPW receives numerous calls from concerned members of the public about young wildlife that has been “abandoned” by their parents. With good intentions, they try to help the animals by providing it food or, even worse, picking it up to bring to us.

Never pick up a fawn or other young wild animal you see. Your actions could be orphaning that animal and sentencing it to a summer locked in a rehab facility until it’s old enough to be released back into the wild.

Humans are no substitute for an animal’s natural parents. Feeding and picking up baby animals is almost always the wrong thing to do.

We risk disrupting their natural methods of protecting themselves, either by imparting our scent on the animal, which could cause the parent to truly abandon the fawn, or by feeding them items that they are not capable of digesting.

In rare cases, a young animal could truly be abandoned, such as when its parent has been hit by a car or killed by a predator.

If you observe the animal for 24 hours and its parent has still not returned, call our office so a wildlife officer can determine the appropriate next steps.

If you see a newborn wild animal, consider yourself lucky and enjoy viewing the miracle of another generation of wildlife coming onto the landscape. And please follow these simple steps:

Keep your viewing brief.

Snap your photos from afar.

Use binoculars.

Leave the area promptly.

Do not approach the animal and leave it where you found it. Avoid hovering in the area. Your presence may make the parent afraid to return to its young.

Keep your dogs on a leash and do not allow them to harass wildlife, which can disrupt their patterns and is illegal.

And remember, just like any protective parent, wildlife could become aggressive if they feel that you are too close to their young or present a threat.

Following these simple recommendations will ensure that we continue to have thriving populations of wildlife into the future. As always, report any concerns to CPW.

Have a wildlife related question, problem, or column idea? Feed free to contact me at tyson.floersheim@state.co.us or at 719-227-5281. Tyson Floersheim is a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in the Cripple Creek District of Teller County.