I discovered a way to connect by accident in the lunchroom one day. Someone had left a Nerf football behind and I was walking around with it. I tossed it to a kid who was sitting alone and seemed kind of downcast. His eyes lit up. He threw it back to me. I smiled. He smiled. It hit me that this student felt a connection to me and felt better about being in a middle school lunchroom because of this form of connection … and it was fun!
I moved around the room tossing the football to kids and having them toss it back to me. I looked for students that were obviously disengaged and looked like they didn’t want to be there. I always tried to make some special “goofy” throw to them, look them in the eye and compliment their catch or throw. They always moved from a state of disengagement to now being engaged — connected.
Many times after that I would carry a ball of some sort to lunch to add fun and to build connection. I wondered how many other tools like this I was missing out on and if I was ignoring the power of fun.
I saw a video last year of Major League Baseball players playing catch with young fans that were in the stands. Aaron Judge, Max Scherzer, Mike Trout and Gio Gonzalez, to name a few, took the time to toss the ball back and forth with a young fan that idolized them. Frankly, it made me do some “eye itching” because I could imagine how I would feel at that age … or now. What an amazingly simple way to connect and have fun! Those guys were making fans for life. The neat thing is that we can do the same with our kids — your own, the neighbor kids, or students. Throw. Catch. Connect.
Last year, about this time, I wrote about the hours I got to spend with my dad playing catch and ball — literally thousands of hours. I treasure them. I got to play catch with my hero. I got to whisper in his ear as he left this world how great a dad he was and how much I loved him. Every time we played, whether words were ever spoken or not, we drew closer. We had fun!
I LOVE the “Life Is Good” clothing company. Bert and John Jacobs, founder of Life Is Good, wrote a book entitled “Life Is Good — The Book: How to Live with Purpose & Enjoy the Ride.” In the book, they point out how, as little kids, most of us are drawn to the silly and spontaneous. If we’re lucky, physical fun is on the daily menu — from running, jumping, and splashing to drawing, building, and pretend play. As grown-ups, the menu tends to shrink and we find ourselves picking our spots to have fun only at certain times, such as weekends, or at certain events, such as parties. The trick is to prioritize fun and weave it into who we are. Fun is not a dessert reserved for our special occasions. It’s a healthy part of the main course. Even Dr. Seuss showed us that fun doesn’t require much beyond a playful, open mind. A ball doesn’t hurt either.
We have many educators in our school district who get this and I have seen many parents who do as well. I have also seen some of you who run businesses get this concept in how you work. Our dream for our kids is that when we watch them when they grow up, we don’t know whether they are working or playing and neither do they. It is key for connection. It is not a diversion from productivity. In fact, it’s an essential ingredient to staying loose, open, creative, and solution-oriented. Fun makes for easy lifting. It is the grease on the chain that keeps the bike rolling. It is a wildly effective means to attract, unite and propel people toward being connected and achieving common goals.
As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, it would be easy to get too busy to connect and have fun with those we love. Please take the time to do so. I pray that someday when my days are done that the focus at my funeral is not on assessments, effectiveness and the productivity I had in life. I truly hope it is about the connections and relationships I formed as a result of seeing the need to play, laugh and love. My hope is the same for you as we enter this busy time of the year.
Steve Woolf is the superintendent for the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” his message to the community.