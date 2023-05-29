A plane crashed in Grandview Estates in Divide Monday afternoon injuring a pilot and a passenger, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The two were taken to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, the office said on Facebook.

Jeff and Tristan Edey were having lunch at Russ's Place around 1 p.m. when they heard engine noise from the plane like it was not firing on all cylinders or it was running out of gas.

"It was sputtering," Tristan Edey said.

The two did not see the plane go down, but it was flying low and it seemed as if the pilot was trying to coast it down to the ground. The two could see the plane from the restaurant near the intersection of Highways 24 and 67.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the plane crash and release an official report.

The plane is a four-seater Cessna Skyhawk, based on its tail number.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.