Was it a coincidence or fate that our Chamber’s March Lunch and Learn topic was taught on the Business Model Generation Canvas?
We certainly could not have predicted what lay ahead for the business community over the next couple of months, but what we do know are those who operated under the BMGC model were equipped to pivot quickly.
Pivoting a company’s business model is not new. It always has been an integral part of business innovation for many years. COVID-19 certainly has forced businesses to pivot defensively in order to stay viable through and after this pandemic.
So, where might you start? All good pivots begin with great questions. And great questions do not occur in a vacuum, so bring in friends, family and customers as you contemplate your next moves.
• Value proposition: What value do you deliver with your product or service?
• Value networks: How do you deliver and monetize your product or service?
• Target customers: Who receives and benefits from what you provide?
Under the value proposition, are you considering the “new needs” people have today and can you create solutions to meet those needs? Can you create a new value with your existing assets? For example, from a “nice to have” to a “must-have.” Is it possible to make your service a product or vice versa? What do customers “love about what you do or your product”?
With the value network have you considered an e-commerce platform outside of brick and mortar? Before COVID-19 did you say “no way” to alternative supply chains, and will you reconsider now? Are you willing to seek out partners? Even more ingenious — will you find novel ways of getting paid?
Before COVID-19 you had a good idea about your customers. What now? Are you examining who else could use your product or services? Have you asked your existing customers their thoughts for staying with your business?
In closing, remember, reach out and ask for help. Some ideas may pass the sanity-test. Some will be unrealistic, but that is to be expected. Once you’ve sorted out the ideas, try them! We know even as you roll out those new ideas you will continue to pivot as processes and adjustment of operations occur!
As Ben Franklin said, “Nothing venture ... nothing gained.” Take the risks and reap the benefits as you move forward out of the shadow of COVID-19.
Deb Miller is president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.