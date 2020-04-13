And the winner is ... Piper, the Swiss Mountain Dog! In the race for the office of mayor of Divide, Piper collected 2,712 votes to beat out the competition.
The Community Partnership Family Resource Center sponsored the winning candidate which, after a year, will return to being just a regular dog at the family home of Jodi Mijares, the partnership’s director.
The contest is all in good fun for Teller County Regional Animal Shelter in Divide. Fundraiser for the shelter, the mayoral race raised a whopping $25,803. “With our annual fundraiser, Wild Whiskers, canceled, we were grateful for the support of the community,” said Amy Elmont, director of marketing for the nonprofit. The funds go toward maintaining operations at the shelter, including the spay/neuter program, food for the animals and staff salaries.
With no requirement to register, people weighed in on the decision at $2 a vote.
Still new in her mayoral reign, Piper did manage to say a few things, just to be sure voters knew he took the job seriously. “I have been working the front lines of emergency response at Community Partnership,” she said. “I have helped distribute emergency supplies to Teller County families.”
Like all winners of the nationwide races for mayor, Piper has a gratitude list, revealed by Mijares. “Piper would like to thank her CP co-workers, the Greater Swiss Mountain Dog community, her human family members near and far, TCRAS and the Teller County community for supporting her campaign,” Mijares said. “She is currently very busy leading her community during this COVID-19 crisis but will reveal her future plans soon.”