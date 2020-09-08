When the Colorado High School Activities Association postponed the majority of its fall sports last month, dozens of Cripple Creek-Victor High School athletes were left with a lot of time on their hands.
That’s when Brandon Bass — the school’s volleyball and girls’ basketball coach — came up with a unique idea.
Bass had a background in cross-country as a competitor and coach and thought it would be beneficial if the kids could compete in the grueling sport. His invitation netted nine responses, so CC-V officials resurrected the school’s cross-country program, which was put on ice after the 2016-17 season.
“Cross-country was the only sport we could offer right now,” said Bass, an alternative education teacher at the school. “None of the kids on our team have cross-country experience, but they seem to be enjoying it.”
Bass ran cross-country at Highlands Ranch High School and later coached the Custer County varsity team.
“I’ve always loved coaching cross-country,” Bass said. “I want these kids to succeed, but I don’t want them to get hurt. It’s great if they can use it as another way to get in shape and get ready for the volleyball and basketball seasons.”
The cross-country participants this fall are: (girls) senior Sara Wuellner, sophomore, Demaris Moreno, and freshmen Ki McDowell and Jacie Johnson; (boys) sophomore Chase Coiner, and freshmen Jayden Woods, Jesse Paradise, Triston Dunkhurst and Stetson Dunkhurst.
“Most of us running cross-country are trying to get in shape for our other sports,” said Wuellner, who also competes in volleyball, basketball and track for the school. “It’s nice to see that most of us are motivated. I don’t think any of us will win any cross-country meets, but we’ll have fun trying.”
CC-V will compete in its first meet of the season this Saturday when it hosts the inaugural Pioneer Classic.
“This is a great opportunity for all of us to get in shape,” said McDowell, who plans to play volleyball and basketball for CC-V. “This is a different sport. You have to put your mind in a different place.”
High school cross-country meets are 5 kilometers (3.1 miles).
“I ran a 5K in 4th grade,” Wuellner said with a smile.
It wasn’t so long ago that CC-V was churning out very good cross-country runners. Shawn Dubbs is the most successful competitor in school history. He finished third at the state meet in 2010 and fourth in 2009. He was multiple state track champion in the 1600 and 3200 meters. Dubbs later competed for the University of Northern Colorado.