This past summer, El Paso County Parks and Recreation unveiled the new Pineries Open Space that covers about 1,000 acres along the Palmer Divide for public use. It is another jewel in the open space crown.
From Woodmen Road, drive north on Black Forest Road for about a quarter-mile to Vollmer Road. Turn right and continue northeast then straight north for about 6.5 miles to the entrance and parking area on the east side.
Hike northeast along the one and only trail called Pineries Loop through a large grassy meadow with a few scattered Douglas fir. After about .75 miles, reach an intersection where the loop begins and ends. Bear right and swing southeast through a section of shady Ponderosa Pine woodland with grassy fields all around.
After another .75 miles, the trail swings east and enters part of the burn area from the 2013 Black Forest fire. The next section passes through a uniform Ponderosa Pine woodland, but from late spring to early fall this stretch is livened by a stunning variety of wildflowers typical of plains, foothills and mountain habitats.
After 1.75 miles cross a wetland at Snipe Creek, where the trail swings north and reenters the burn area. After another 1.75 miles, reach an overlook area that is roughly at the halfway point of the loop, an ideal spot for a snack break.
From the overlook, the open landscape created by the burn area provides full views of the gigantic Pikes Peak Mountain batholith. While hiking here last July, a big bonus was a pair of Common Nighthawks flying and calling over the burn area.
Continue north for a short distance then the trail winds westward through a large grassland. After about two miles, the trail cuts left and heads south for about a mile to the beginning of the loop.
Bear right and stroll southwest on the wide trail for about .75 miles back to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map and tell someone where, when you are going and contact them when you return safely.