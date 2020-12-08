Any species with “pine” in their name holds great potential in a heavily wooded area like Teller County. Indeed, the Pine Siskin does thrive in our extensive conifer forests. However, like other finches they are considered an irruptive species. Finches mostly eat seeds and wander around in search of their favorite food item, so their presence is random and unpredictable. Sometimes they are common, and other times are few in number.
Finches are popular as they are common at yard areas and feeders. They have conical seed-eating beaks and deeply forked tails and often travel in flocks. Many finches have unique and musical songs and bright colored plumage of reds and yellows. Myriad finches can be seen in Teller County, including Pine Grosbeak, Cassin’s Finch, House Finch, Red Crossbill, Evening Grosbeak, Lesser and American Goldfinches and the Rosy-Finches.
The sparrow-sized Pine Siskin is brownish with heavy streaking on its pale chest. Note yellow patches on the wings and tail that are more visible in flight. The sexes appear similar. Compared to other finches, the Siskin’s beak is flatter and more pointed. Their chattery and squeaky calls can be heard year round but they are more vocal in the spring and early summer. Listen for a raspy upslurred call that is diagnostic for this species and during winter they often emit short squeaky calls.
Like other finches, Siskins prefer seeds — especially sunflower and thistle — sometimes hanging acrobatically from branches to grab food items. They also supplement their diet with grass seeds, flower buds, insects, nectar and sap. Siskins are typically seen in flocks, sometimes very large, and often gather with goldfinches, crossbills and juncos. They are resident in the mountains, but in irruption years some flocks will range far out onto the plains during winter. While Siskins prefer conifer forest, they can also be found in other woodlands, shrubby areas and weedy fields. They can tolerate very low temperatures so their widespread distribution spreads northward in the Rocky Mountains up to Alaska.
Notable reports from the Woodland Park Yard Area were scarce this November. However, the usual suspects were around: Hairy Woodpecker, Pygmy Nuthatch, Mountain Chickadee, Steller’s Jay, House Finch, Dark-eyed Junco (Gray-headed subspecies). An occasional Abert’s or Tassel-eared Squirrel accented the yard and a rather tame Red Fox on Nov. 5 was a highlight.
• Downy Woodpecker and Brown Creeper — a few sightings
• Blue Jay — one on Nov. 20 and 21
• White-breasted Nuthatch — one or two around most of the time
• Dark-eyed Junco subspecies: Pink-sided — a few around most of the time; Slate-colored — a few around some of the time; Oregon and White-winged — a couple of sightings
• Pine Siskin — a few sightings
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.