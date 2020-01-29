As of Dec. 12, the Pikes Peak Historical Society has paid off its mortgage and owns its 18033 Teller County Road 1 museum in Florissant free and clear.
“The payoff was accelerated over 2015 to 2019 because of generous donations from many of our members,” said John Rakowski, PPHS president.
The society dates to 1988, when it was known as the Florissant Heritage Foundation. The FHF had plans to develop a physical structure to preserve and showcase the history of the area, acquire and maintain the Florissant Cemetery, and restore and preserve the Florissant School buildings.
Built in 1887 and used as a school until 1960, the main school building required furnace repair, the addition of restrooms and the remodeling of the porch into a kitchen for the Foundation’s purposes. This was accomplished through grants and the work of volunteers in 1990-1991. At the end of 1991, Teller County District Court named FHF as Trustee of the Florissant Pioneer Cemetery.
In 1900, a building believed to be the former Florissant Post Office was moved next to the school as a “teacherage,” or teacher’s residence. In 1960 the building was moved to Woodland Park and used by the middle school. In 1992, the Woodland Park superintendent offered to donate the building to the foundation for $1. The building was moved back to Florissant and given a new foundation, support beams, siding and paint, and a new roof was installed. The building then became the museum. Florissant Grange signed a 99-year ground lease for land under the building.
Having fulfilled its goals, FHF changed its name to Pikes Peak Historical Society Inc. in 2001. New goals were established to encourage and stimulate the preservation of the history and legacy the area and to educate the public.
In March 2005, PPHS obtained a three-year operating lease at a cost of $20,000 with an option to purchase for $240,000 to create a museum. The building was built in 1992 and housed a restaurant, Betticoat Junction, and a real estate office.
“There were a few panic times along the way, but our fantastic volunteer membership carried us through each crisis,” Rakowski said.
In August that year the museum’s inventory was moved to the new building and the teacherage was changed to replicate a school with desks and other furnishings. On Aug. 12, the PPHS museum opened with a ribbon-cutting attended by 200 guests including Mayor (donkey) Paco Bell.
The option to purchase was exercised with a mortgage of $82,000 through Park State Bank. The total value of the building was $240,000, and $25,000 was spent on repairs and upgrades. Cash donations from members and the community as well as grants provided the remainder. Among the grantors were the Penrose, Boettcher, and Pikes Peak Community foundations, the Cowan Matching grant and a prominent donation by the family of Charles Walts, direct descendant of Count Louis Otto de Pourtales.
The parking lot was paved and other outside improvements were made at a total cost of $113,000, funded by grants and gifts.
Rakowski noted that over the years, the museum had superb cooperation from businesses and individuals in Teller and Park counties and PPHS members in providing attractive donations for the annual auction in October, which helped ensure payments of mortgage principal, interest, and insurance. And, as of last month, PPHS fulfilled its mortgage payments.
In addition to the Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum, PPHS owns and operates the Schoolhouse Museum at Teller County Road 31 and Wildhorn.
PPHS volunteers make up various committees: a cemetery committee that manages the historic Florissant Pioneer Cemetery on behalf of Teller County; a committee that sponsors a clean-up each spring along Highway 24, planting flowers throughout the town of Florissant; a Chautauqua Committee that sponsors free educational programs each month; and a Parks and Trails Committee.
The museum has exhibits of artifacts from the settlement of the area. Displays include a pair of four-foot smoky quartz crystals found six miles north of the museum. They are reportedly the largest smoky quartz crystals documented to be found in North America. There are also gems and gold ore from the area and examples of other minerals. The interior entrance area is dedicated to Count Louis Otto de Pourtales, a homesteader in the area, and his cousin James Pourtales, who had the dairy farm where The Broadmoor today. A section dedicated to the Ute Indians is planned for expansion.
From November to March, the museum doesn’t maintain regular open hours. Weekend hours begin in April. However, the museum will open upon request. Call 719-748-3861 to schedule a day and time at least two days in advance. Admission is free. Learn more at pikespeakhsmuseum.org.