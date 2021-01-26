As needs increase in Teller County due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rotary Club of Pikes Peak has stepped up to help fill financial gaps.
This month, the Rotarians launched a project that seeks buy-in from the community to purchase gift cards to help people in need.
With an extra $15 to $50, the suggested amount, recipients can use the funds for purchases at grocery stores or shops in Woodland Park.
“We waited until after the holidays when the bills hit and people remain unemployed,” said Rotary secretary Dana Capozzella. “They can use the gift cards at any type of store. There is definitely a need in the community.”
Nancy Lecky, a Rotarian as well as member of the Woodland Park School District Board of Education, is coordinating the project. Recipients of the cards will be selected by the school district.
Capozzella and Lecky encourage card beneficiaries to shop at stores and shops owned locally. “That would be wonderful, so we’d be supporting two entities,” Capozzella said. “We’re excited about this and want to help families in need.”
Gift cards can be dropped off at the office of Eric Dartsch, financial advisor, at 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 125, or mailed to Post Office Box 1935, Woodland Park, CO 80866.
In later months, the Rotarians intend to expand the program to include senior citizens or clients of the nonprofit organization, the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek.
The Rotarians meet virtually, for now, from 7 to 8 a.m. on the 2nd and 4th Fridays. For information, contact Capozzella at danarob@yahoo.com.