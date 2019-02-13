For volunteers who ring the bell for the Salvation Army in December, the weather is all part of the deal — or at least they try to remind themselves or this while standing outside in freezing temps, as snow falls and wind blows.
Sponsored by the Pikes Peak Rotary Club, the Red Kettle campaign is an annual event that attracts the hardy, the courageous and the generous.
Last month, Rotary members paid tribute to the ringers who, collectively, brought in $23,306, all of which goes to help people in Teller County.
“In 28 years with our partnerships, we raised $406,000 for the Salvation Army,” said Ted Borden, Rotarian and master of ceremonies at a breakfast meeting Jan. 31.
More than 150 families received help last year, due to Rotary’s partnerships with Help the Needy and Storehouse Ministries. The assistance ranged from car repairs, dental work, rent, emergency lodging, vision, gift cards for children, and utilities.
While the weather may have been wretched, at least for those standing outside rather than skiing or snowboarding, many of the volunteers said the glacial temperatures were the catalyst for a spike in donations this season.