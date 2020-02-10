Ringers for the Pikes Peak Rotary Club’s 27th annual Red Kettle Campaign collected $20,000 for the Salvation Army to help Teller County residents with temporary emergencies such as housing, fuel, groceries or car repairs.
In a ceremony held on a frigid January morning, the ringers shared personal stories of why they suffer temporary discomfort in bone-chilling temperatures and other weather challenges to raise money for the Salvation Army.
Ted Borden and members of the Rotary expressed appreciation for those who withstood the elements more than five times.
Matthew Hayes, a supervisor at City Market, took the prize for longevity in one day. “I did about 6 ½ hours; used my grandpa’s old heater at my feet,” he said.
Along with Hayes, his co-workers, Steve Hathaway and Katie Davis, collected $1,700. “You guys knocked it out of the park,” Borden said.
Don Butzlaff accepted the certificate for his team at St. David of the Hills Episcopal Church whose members rang the bell at Walmart. “We are a small congregation but what’s important is being involved in the community,” he said.
Ed and Jennifer Cassin, aka Santa and Mrs. Claus, rang more than 12 times, mostly at The Market in Divide. “A lot of people who give are emotional because they’ve had such a good experience with agencies like the Rotary Club, the American Legion and certainly the Salvation Army,” Ed Cassin said. “I’ve been at a lot of disaster events and you see the Salvation Army there. All the money just goes to whatever that issue is; it’s almost like packing a wound, whether it’s with cash, water, food or shelter. What you guys do is amazing.”
For Ron Shinault, ringing the bell is a payback gesture. “The Salvation Army helped me when I was a private in the Army so I always give back,” he said.
Erica Berg made a game out of ringing, showing up at times dressed as a snowman. “She is not afraid to just get out there and do it — she’s one of our favorite folks,” Borden said.
Dan Williams, commander of the American Legion Post No. 1980, commended his team of bell ringers. “Their average age was 75. Thank you so much for letting us help the greater community,” Williams said.
The Legion’s vice commander, Chuck Gardner, was emotional while accepting the certificate. “When I was a kid 10 years old, my mom and five kids lived without a father,” he said. “And the Salvation Army took us in. I appreciate that very much.”
Along with Williams and Gardner, Robert Merricle and Rod Herk represented the Legion’s bell ringers at the ceremony.
And the Rotary’s own rock-star ringer, Cathy Skiles, received special recognition for her years of taking time to collect funds in the kettle. In addition, Skiles rang consistently with her husband, Rick, and her therapy dog Brandy. As well, the Rotary’s Mike Sperry and Vera Egbert were honored for their roles as team managers.
Not present but receiving Honorable Mention were Sue Timmreck, manager of the Market at Cripple Creek; Harold Perry, manager of the Market at Divide, Diana Hall; youthful members of the Adventure Service Club; and Ken Ulrey, who collected $756 in two-hour shifts at the Rooster Crows in Victor.
But, of all the locations in which to freeze, the Market at Divide beat out the others when it came to searching for a little warmth. “It’s the up-and-coming place because it’s sunny,” Borden said.