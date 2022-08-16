Tanner Coy, who represents the Pikes Peak Regional Education and Health Association, recently presented a check for $12,000 to Gwynne Dawdy Pekron for the Woodland Park Swim Team.
A nonprofit organization, the swim team relies on grants and donations for expenses not covered by membership fees paid by the swimmers. The fees cover anywhere from 50% to 60% of charges at Woodland Aquatic Center or other venues, said Pekron, the board’s executive director.
Team members range in age from 5 through the high-school years. An annual program sanctioned by USA Swim Team, the members, 60 of them, were sidelined by the pandemic in 2020.
“We are back in full swing, post-COVID,” Pekron said.
The team competes in the 25-yard short course at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs. For the 50-meter competition, the teams meet at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
“A lot of our swimmers made it to state, and one swimmer competed in the U.S. Western Zone competition,” Pekron said.
The swimmers come from around the region, Woodland Park and Manitou Springs high schools, Merit Academy and home schools. Rusty Bernstein is the head coach who, in the past, coached teams that went on to compete in the Olympics.
“I am impressed with swim team and the benefit to the health and quality of life of the entire community,” Coy said, during the ceremony. “The Association wants to stand up in support of the team.”