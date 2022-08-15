grant presentation.png

Curt Grina and Tanner Coy present a cash grant of $50,000 on behalf of the Pikes Peak Regional Education and Health Association to Jason Ledlie, along with board chairman John Dill, other members of the board, and Merit Academy Students

WOODLAND PARK • The Pikes Peak Regional Education and Health Association recently awarded a $50,000 cash grant to Merit Academy.

At a recent event, Grina and Coy, both association directors, said the basis of this award is their confidence that Merit Academy “has now risen to the point of being an excellent and reasoned choice for educating our community’s children.”

They said in a news release they see Merit as a “long-term source of excellence to boost the Woodland Park community.”

Grina said, “Merit has arrived to stay, and our association likes to stand up for outstanding contributors to the prosperity and quality of life in our community.”

