For America’s veterans who faced vilification by the public after coming home from fighting in the Vietnam War, finally being honored for their service is emotional salve.
In the Pikes Peak region, Vietnam veterans will be celebrated March 29 with a barbecue lunch at the Colorado Springs Vet Center.
“The last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam on March 29, 1973,” said Sonny Litchfield of Woodland Park, who fought for the U.S. Army in Vietnam. “We were discouraged by the Veterans Administration from speaking out about the war in 1972.”
Litchfield credits former President Donald Trump for declaring March 29 as the official National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
For years after coming home, Litchfield suffered the emotional wounds of the war, scars exacerbated by the public scorn. “The war was fought in Washington and blood was shed in Vietnam,” Litchfield said. “It was a political war; our military leaders couldn’t even pronounce ‘Vietnam.’ They sold their souls.”
Litchfield found a sense of renewal at the Vet Center, where he met Nick Fry, a clinical social worker who works chiefly with combat veterans.
“Vietnam veterans are having a hard time over the Afghanisatan withdrawal, which reminds them of what happened in Saigon when we pulled out of Vietnam,” said Fry, an Army veteran who served in Iraq from 2003-2004. “Of course, the younger veterans are struggling, too, thinking about what it all means, about the sacrifices we’ve made over the last 20 years.”
Fry acknowledges the difficulty of achieving emotional health for Vietnam veterans. “They did what they thought was the right thing for their country,” he said. “At the time, the war was incredibly unpopular and then they came home and fought a whole other war at home.”
While there are similarities in the public’s perceptions about the wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, the difference is notable. “I think society learned a lesson that it’s OK to be against the war but still support the troops,” Fry said. “You’ve heard the stories of Vietnam vets being spit on and chased through airports. Some of them are still dealing with mistrust and anger, moral injuries to their hearts.”
Yet in the face of adversity and public scorn during the Vietnam Wary-era, many veterans such as Litchfield find help in being with others who fought in unpopular wars. “I think the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have some of that in common with the Vietnam experience,” Fry said.
The physical wounds suffered by those who fight in Vietnam are visible, Litchfield added. “But the psychological and emotional scars, you don’t see those,” he said.
“I live with my Vietnam experience every day even though I’m not consumed by it anymore.”
Vet Centers were established by the VA in 1980, when suicides among veterans increased and post-traumatic stress syndrome was identified as a legitimate psychological condition, Litchfield said.
Yet there is a privacy wall between the two, Fry said. “A lot of the vets don’t want to go to the VA for help,” Fry said, adding that all consultations are free for veterans.
At the center, social workers and therapists follow a social model of counseling.
“With combat vets, we try to build community by helping them function a little bit better so they can support each other,” Fry said.
“The hardest things are the emotional wounds. War ripples through generations, affects our children and some veterans are dying of alcoholism 20, 30 years later. Those deaths aren’t calculated in the 58,291 casualties of the war.”
The barbecue luncheon for Vietnam veterans and their families begins at noon on March 29 at the Vet Center at 3920 N. Union Blvd., Suite 310, Colorado Springs.
For more information, call 719-471-9992.