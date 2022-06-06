If there’s one sure thing in the Pikes Peak region, it’s the abundance of free music throughout the summer.
Gather your favorite companions, pack some snacks and head out into the night, where the breeze carries many a melody while the sun sinks behind a mountain vista. You’re guaranteed a beautiful memory.
First & Main Summer Concert Series
5-7 p.m. Fridays, First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point, Colorado Springs, 955-6060
Friday: Martini Shot (variety)
June 10: Sofakillers (variety)
June 17: 101st Army Hot Seven Jazz Band
June 24: Morii (reggae)
July 1: Kopesetic (‘80s, ‘90s rock)
July 8: WireWood Station (Americana)
July 15: Hickabee (alternative)
July 22: Just Dance Band (variety)
July 29: Zepp-11 (Led Zeppelin tribute)
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series
Two bands perform each night, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute, Colorado Springs, $15, includes ticket for one nonalcoholic beverage, beer or wine, 520-9463
Wednesday: Starburn (rock) and John Wise (blues, variety)
June 15: Cari Dell Trio (pop, rock, R&B) and John Wise (blues, variety)
June 22: 3 Car Garage (rock) and The Mitguards (Americana/folk)
June 29: Hickabee (alternative) and John Wise (blues, variety)
July 6: Wirewood Station (Americana) and John Wise (blues, variety)
July 13: The Davenport Band (classic rock) and John Wise (blues, variety)
July 20: Jeremy Facknitz (singer-songwriter) and John Wise (blues, variety)
July 27: TBD and John Wise (blues, variety)
Aug. 3: Psychedelegates (‘60s, ‘70s rock) and Big Sky (Grateful Dead tribute)
Aug. 10: Brandon Henderson (alternative rock) and John Wise (blues, variety)
Aug. 17: Ryan Flores (Latin gypsy) and John Wise (blues, variety)
Aug. 24: John Wise and Tribe (New Orleans R&B) and Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk duo)
Aug. 30: Trevor Michael (indie, folk, bluegrass) and John Wise (blues, variety)
Sept. 7: Nube Nueve (Latin jazz) and Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk duo)
Sept. 14: Sturtz (folk soul) and John Wise (blues, variety)
Sept. 21: 9’s a Pair (rock) and John Wise (blues, variety)
Sept. 28: Sofakillers (variety) and John Wise (blues, variety)
Jazz in the Garden
7 p.m. Fridays, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, gssepiscopal.org
June 10: Mango fan Django
June 24: Hennessy 6
July 8: Henrique de Almeida and the Truth Project Band
July 22: Tony Exum Jr.
Aug. 5: Air Force Academy Band’s Falconaires
Aug. 19: TREO
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series
Performances by students, mentors and friends of the Conservatory, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays
Friday: Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Colorado Springs
June 10: Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.
June 17: Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway
June 24: Cottonwood Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive
July 15: Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.
July 22: Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.
July 29: Venezia Park, 3555 Briargate Parkway
Aug. 5: Cottonwood Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive
Classical Thursdays
Featuring classical musicians from Pikes Peak Musicians Association, 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs, coloradospringsphilmusicians.com
July 7: Festive Brass with Jeremy Van Hoy
July 21: Michael Hanson and Friends
Aug. 4: 8 Cellos + a Diva
Aug. 18: Movie themes with Matt “Diek” Diekman
Sept. 1: J.S. Bach classics with Byron Hitchcock
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series
6-8 p.m. Thursdays plus Monday, July 4, Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 522-2432
June 9: The Long Run (Eagles tribute band)
June 23: Raising Cain (variety)
July 4: Soul School (variety)
July 21: Cowboy Dave (honky-tonk)
Aug. 4: Martini Shot (variety)
Aug. 18: Musketeer Gripweed (rock, blues, Americana)
Paint the Town Blue Series
5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., and Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St., Colorado Springs,; pikespeakblues.org
June 9: Dave Edward and Friends, Bancroft Park
June 16: Joe Sciallo and the Deep End, Bancroft Park
June 23: B.J. Estares and Route 61, Bancroft Park
July 7: Two Faces West, Thorndale Park
July 14: West Side Rhythm Kings, Thorndale Park
July 21: Street Deacons, Thorndale Park
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series
6-8 p.m. Thursdays, 2309 N. Weber St., Colorado Springs, 719-344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com
Thursday: Manitou Strings (Americana, rock, roots)
June 16: Flashback (rock)
June 30: Craig Walter and Friends (singer-songwriter)
July 14: KJ Braithwaite and Joe Uveges (singer-songwriter)
July 28: Hot Boots Duo (variety)
Aug. 11: Anglum and Mock (Americana)
Aug. 25: Julia Brochey (singer songwriter)
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concerts Series
6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., 685-5206; in case of bad weather, concerts will be inside at Community Congregational Church, 103 Pawnee Ave., Manitou Springs
June 8: Crystal and the Curious (eclectic jazz)
June 15: Academy Jazz Ensemble
June 22: Xanthe Alexis (singer songwriter, folk)
June 29: The Storys (folk, classic rock)
July 6: High Mountain Duet (folk)
July 13: Snake and the Rabbit (psych-folk band)
July 20: Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band
July 27: Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk duo)
Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park
7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-5089, manitousprings.org/summer-concert-series
June 16: Bare Bones Trombone Choir
June 20: Little London Winds (variety)
June 23: Front Range Big Band
June 27: Little London Winds (variety)
June 30: Stan’s Band (classic rock)
July 4: Little London Winds (variety)
July 7: Shanghai Metro Temple (indie rock)
July 11: Little London Winds (variety)
July 14: Route 61 (blues, jazz, classic rock)
July 18: Little London Winds (variety)
July 21: Mike and Bertye Maddux (bluegrass)
July 25: Little London Winds (variety)
July 28: Academy Jazz Ensemble
Aug. 1: Little London Winds (variety)
Aug. 4: COS Saxophone Quartet (classics, jazz)
Aug. 8: Little London Winds (variety)
Aug. 11: Saucier (accordion)
Aug. 15: Little London Winds (variety)
Aug. 18: Silver Moon Riders (country, rock, funk, blues)
Aug. 22: Bare Bones Trombone Choir
Aug. 25: Front Range Big Band
Aug. 29: Cool Runnings (reggae)
Music on the Labyrinth
6:30 p.m. Saturdays, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs, 633-8888, firstchristiancos.org
June 18: Peak Big Band
July 2: Sarah Groh Jazz Quartet
July 16: Trilix Jazz Trio
July 30: Joe Johnson and Jacob Klock (folk, country)
Aug. 6: Academy Jazz Ensemble
Musical Mondays Concerts by Friends of Monument Valley Park
6:30 p.m. Mondays, Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St., Colorado Springs, fmvp.net
July 11: Tribe (blues, reggae, New Orleans R&B)
July 18: Skean Dubh (acoustic Celtic)
July 25: Frog’n Fiddle (classic Rock, bluegrass, folk)
University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series
7-9 p.m. Fridays, north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, uvcshopping.com
Friday: Alex Cuba (Latin)
June 10: Charlie Fox (soul, funk, R&B)
June 17: Martini Shot (variety)
June 24: Soul School (R&B, dance, pop)
July 1: Big Richard (bluegrass, Americana)
July 8: Paa Kow (world, jazz, African pop)
July 15: Lao Tizer (jazz, pop)
July 22: Eric Tessmer (rock, pop, blues)
July 29: Dragondeer (psychedelic blues, retro funk, soul, rock)
Aug. 5: Kayla Ruby (contemporary country, pop)
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series
6 p.m. Thursdays, Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest, concert will be moved inside Black Forest Community Center during inclement weather
July 7: Peak Big Band
July 14: Academy Jazz Ensemble
July 21: Triple Play
July 28: Front Range Big Band
Aug. 4: TBD
Aug. 11: Colorado Springs Sax Quartet
Aug. 18: Swing Factory
Aug. 25: Kicks Jazz Band
El Paso County Concerts in the Park
Presented by Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society and Anonymous Presents Concerts
6-8 p.m., 520-6977, communityservices.elpasoco.com
Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard
July 13: Springs Contemporary Jazz Band
July 20: Colorado Springs Saxophone Quartet (jazz)
July 27: Triple Play (jazz)
Aug. 3: AJE Jazz
Aug. 10: Swing Connection Big Band with Laura Davis (jazz)
Aug. 17: The Falconaires Alumni Band (jazz)
Aug. 24: New Horizons Kicks Band (jazz)
Aug. 31: U.S. Air Force Academy Band (jazz)
Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive
July 28: Wirewood Station (pop, bluegrass, variety)
Aug. 4: Dotsero (jazz, pop, variety)
Aug. 11: Eight Three (rock, dance, alternative)
Aug. 18: Peak Big Band (jazz, funk, rock)
Aug. 25: Joe Sciallo and the Deep End (blues, variety)
Sept. 1 Hickabee and The Inman Brothers Band (pop, country, variety)
Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain
July 26: Dotsero (jazz, pop, variety)
Aug. 30: Soul School (variety)
Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 16444 Gollihar Road, Peyton
June 30: 101st Army Country Band (country, rock)
Summer Concerts in the Glen
6-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays, The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., Colorado Springs; in case of bad weather, concerts will be moved inside
July 6: Mississippi Mudders (New Orleans style jazz)
July 13: TBD
July 20: Wirewood Station (bluegrass)
July 27: Joe & Katie Uveges (folk)
Aug. 3: Collective Groove (R&B)
Aug. 10: Trilix Jazz Trio
Concerts in Limbach Park
6:30 or 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 800 Eighth St., Monument
June 8: Ashtonz (rock, pop, country, folk)
June 15: Mosquito Pass (country)
June 22: WireWood Station (Americana)
June 29: Go Go Girlzilla & Eighty3 (variety)
July 13: Missy and the Dirty Secrets (rock)
July 20: Mojo Filter (classic rock)
July 27: Skin & Bones (rock)
Aug. 3: SofaKillers (variety)
Aug. 10: WireWood Station (Americana)
Aug. 17: Sandy Wells (country)
Music on the Mesa
4-7 p.m. Saturdays, except June 11, Gold Hill Mesa, Colorado Springs, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive
June 11: Tejon Street Corner Thieves and ZEPP 11, 2-7 p.m. (blues and trash grass; Led Zeppelin tribute)
July 9: The Hummdingers (funk, blues, bluegrass)
Aug. 13: The SofaKillers (variety)
Sept. 3: Collective Groove (indie folk)
Sept. 10: Blue Steel (U.S. Air Force Academy’s variety band)
Sept. 17: Mile High (4th Infantry Division Band of Fort Carson, variety)
Sept. 24: The ReMinders (soul, roots)
Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden
5-7 p.m. Sundays, Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com
Sunday: Todd Haller (singer-songwriter)
June 12: Grapefruit Moon (acoustic duo)
June 19: Sapphires Garden (blues, indie, soul)
June 26: Conal Rosanbalm (singer songwriter)
Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series
5-7 p.m. Fridays, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com
June 10: The Guardians Band (‘70s, ‘80s)
June 17: The Country Music Project
July 8: J.J Murphy (folk, blues, jazz)
July 15: 17th Avenue Allstars (a cappella)
July 22: FinalEyesBand (rock)
July 29: Just Dance Band (variety)
