Scholarships that honor the late Rich Dispenza, aka “Coach D,” highlight the give-back spirit of teenagers.
Founded by the late Neil Levy and his wife Paula Levy, the Coach D scholarship awards $2,000 to graduating seniors in the Pikes Peak region who intend to continue their education.
A nonprofit organization, the Coach D Making a Difference Scholarship is in its 10th year.
Dispenza, who coached football at the high schools in Woodland Park, Cripple Creek and Manitou Springs, was known for encouraging students with the phrase: “Remember, you know who loves you.”
Dispenza died suddenly July 4, 2011. Hundreds attended his memorial service 10 days later in the Woodland Park High School gym.
This year’s winners of the $2,000 Coach D scholarship are Grace McClintock, Serenity Heuser and Gideon Aigner, graduates of Woodland Park, Cripple Creek-Victor and Manitou Springs high schools, respectively. Heuser and Woodland Park High School grad William Andrew Black were also named recipients of Rotary scholarships.
Last week, Paula Levy hosted the four students for lunch at the Swiss Chalet in Woodland Park.
Serenity Houser
Serenity Heuser, Cripple Creek-Victor Jr./Sr. High School, won two local scholarships, the Coach D scholarship and a $1,000 award from the Pikes Peak Rotary Club.
Sharing her story, Heuser acknowledges that she had trouble at Woodland Park High School during her freshman year. “I got bullied,” she said.
As a result, she switched to the Cripple Creek-Victor School District, graduating a semester early last year. Thriving as a CC-V student, she played basketball and volleyball, and was a cheerleader and manager of the school’s baseball team.
“I love that school,” she said, adding that the school’s principal, Dan Cummings, is “the best.”
Over the past three years, Heuser volunteered at the district’s preschool while earning certification as a nurse’s assistant and working at Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park.
While in high school, Heuser earned college credits at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs for classes in pediatric nursing and criminal justice.
Last week, she left for Grand Junction to begin her college days at Colorado Mesa University.
Heuser’s parents are Laraine and Terry Woods.
Gideon Aigner
To date, Gideon Aigner is the only Manitou Springs High School student to win a Coach D scholarship. Leading up to the next steps in his life, Aigner weaves a story that charts the foundation of his ambition. “I started being really social, and then I went to a couple of basketball games, and I loved it,” he said.
From then on, Aigner was a regular at all games, and that team spirit charted his path to speech and debate. As a sophomore, he competed in the online national competition.
Acknowledging Heuser’s discomfort in Woodland Park, Aigner relates to the feelings she shared. Before participating in sports and debate, Aigner, too, felt alienated at times. But when the school’s city council sent him a happy-birthday video, the gesture was an emotional boost. “For the first time, I felt appreciated,” he said.
Eventually, he represented the MHS Student Council in national debates and served the Spirit Committee as its chair. He was accepted into the National Honor Society and joined the Key Club.
Aigner is enrolled at Colorado State University, where he plans to major in journalism and communication. His goal is to be a sportscaster for ESPN, announcing basketball games. His parents are Sara Gallagher and Joel Aigner.
Grace McClintock
Interviewed by phone, Woodland Park High School graduate Grace McClintock took time out from volleyball practice to talk about the Coach D scholarship. She is in Wichita, Kan., and is a freshman at Fiends University. The Coach D is in addition to academic and athletic scholarships.
In Woodland Park, McClintock played on the school’s volleyball team throughout high school and joined the basketball team during her sophomore and junior years.
President of the National Honor Society this year, McClintock and her colleagues volunteered for the Teller Senior Coalition. During her school years, she helped pick up trash after football and basketball games and helped set up school dances during Homecoming and Spirit weeks.
At the university, McClintock is working toward a degree in exercise science. “I’m grateful to the organization for putting trust in me and wanting me to succeed,” she said. “And the community having my back has been a big part of the success I’ve had and why I am now playing volleyball,” she said.
McClintock’s parents are Elizabeth McClintock and Ted McClintock.
William Andrew Black
Also lauded was 2022 WPHS graduate Andrew Black. Like Heuser, Black received a $1,000 scholarship from the Rotary Club.
Acknowledging Heuser’s discomfort at the high school in Woodland Park, Black said he could relate, but said he found a group of friends to hang out with. “We were the nerds,” he said.
Levy adds that “nerds” means “brainiacs.” For his interest and excelling in math, physics and calculus, Black credits teacher Nate Owen. As well, throughout his high school years, Black was part of the track and cross-country teams and played trumpet for the school’s award-winning marching band. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club.
Black is an active member of his church, where he leads the congregation in music during Sunday services. As well, he has befriended a Vietnam veteran and helps the man with engineering projects. “He tells me about his life,” Black said.
In June, Black was honored as the inaugural recipient of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb’s Climbing Higher Award.
In the fall, he is off to the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City, S.D., where he plans to study mechanical engineering and chemistry.
His parents are Marzelle and Brian Black.