Charitable Christmas meals will be served Friday for those in the community who need a free dinner, don’t want to eat alone or just need some holiday cheer amid a pandemic.
The Salvation Army meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday for pickup and prearranged delivery at three sites in the region: the headquarters at 908 Yuma St. in Colorado Springs; Church of the Nazarene, 900 Evergreen Heights Drive in Woodland Park; and Manitou Springs Town Hall, 606 Manitou Ave. The Manitou site also will have a drive-thru.
No transportation to the sites is being offered, but to arrange delivery, call 636-3891.
The Marian House Kitchen, run by Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, will offer its annual holiday meal from noon to 1 p.m. Friday in a hot to-go format outside the center at 14. W. Bijou St. in Colorado Springs.
When El Paso County moved to the red level on the state’s COVID restriction scale, the dining hall had to close for in-person service, said Catholic Charities' spokeswoman Rochelle Schlortt.
The organization serves free meals 365 days a year, though, and is glad “that during times of COVID we’re still able to provide some semblance of normalcy in terms of a holiday meal for those who depend on us for social interaction and sustenance,” she said.
The Marian House Kitchen also provides meals and snacks for people staying at the homeless isolation shelter, including on Christmas, Schlortt said.
Contact the writer: debbie.kelley@gazette.com