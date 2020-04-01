Olympian Frank Shorter was working out at the Palmer Ridge High School track the morning of March 24, hours after it was announced that the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shorter, the only American male since 1912 to win a Gold medal in the Olympic Marathon (Munich, 1972), took a light jog of about four miles around the track before heading back to his Palmer Lake home. There, he continued his workout on a spin bike after buying supplies at the grocery store.
“At 72, all I want to do is go out and be on the track,” Shorter said. “At the end of my four miles, I turned into lane 1 and headed for home with a little more focus and energy.”
Shorter, a co-founder of the famed Bolder Boulder 10K — which, too, has been postponed because of the pandemic — said he agrees with the decision of the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Tokyo Games to 2021. But Shorter has a different take than most.
“If you don’t postpone the Olympics for a year it’s the perfect window (for athletes) to dope if they want to,” Shorter said. “You hope with six months of testing you can bring it back to where (the testing) needs to be.”
Shorter is not shy when speaking about world-class athletes — across all sports — who cheat to gain an advantage. He is considered to be the father of the modern running boom and has long led the fight against illegal doping.
“It’s naïve to think there are not athletes out there who have been trying to gain an advantage during these times we’re experiencing now,” he said. “Athletes will take advantage of a crisis, and this one we are dealing with now is a great opportunity for some people to step up and cheat.
“Right now, with everything going on and our attention elsewhere, there is definitely no drug testing going on. To not have any oversight, people are going to dope. You just have to assume.”
Shorter competed in the 1960s and 1970s, when drug testing was not as prevalent or as sophisticated as it is today. He insists that he competed against runners who doped.
“You can usually tell when someone is doping,” said Shorter, who won the Silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. “They don’t get tired at the same time as everyone else usually does. I’ve had swimmers from my era tell me they experienced it in the water with people they competed against.”
Shorter remains in close contact with the world-class running community and the organizations that serve the sport.
“The clean athletes will agree with whatever needs to be done to make sure we have a level playing field,” Shorter said. “They feel this is the right decision to postpone the Olympics.
“Most everyone knows who the dirty athletes are.”
Shorter has lived in Palmer Lake for many years. His middle son, Liam Cox, was captain of Palmer Ridge’s cross-country team in 2016, when they were the Class 4A state runner-up.
Liam will graduate from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in May. Shorter is hoping he and his wife will be able to attend some sort of ceremony.
“Everything is up in the air right now,” Shorter said. “We’re all in this together right now.”