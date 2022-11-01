A walk in Garden of the Gods with Jane Scanlon, Nature & Forest Therapy guide, is an opportunity to borrow a sense of peace as autumn beauty embraces the spirit.
Scanlon, who lives in Woodland Park, establishes the mood after crossing a bridge to separate the real world from contemplative immersion. Once across, all negative thoughts cease, as one is “bathed in nature,” amid trees, rocks, insects, birds and soil.
Trees produce beneficial compounds and essential oils, that “shower” or “bathe phytoncides,” upon those who breathe among Douglas firs, oak cedar and pine trees, for instance.
“Nature is the therapist,” Scanlon said, founder of Above the Clouds Forest Bathing. “The guide opens the door.”
The 2 ½-hour walk with Scanlon is to be aware of the gifts of nature, a breeze-blown leaf, the ancient rocks and the music of silence.
Lisa Mussi, of Florissant, remarks on the walks. “The experience of forest bathing brought me to be with nature on a whole different level. I found immediate peace and a sense of belonging. It was a profound experience of being fully present in the moment in an area I thought I knew well but had only just begun to experience.”
Mark Ellingson of Divide found solace in the Garden. “As I looked more closely at the rocks, trees, and sky I noticed details not often seen unless we consciously slow down and focus. I also used my other senses: touching, listening, smelling. I saw an old, gnarled pine tree that long ago had been struck by lightning, severely damaged and injured. But it has survived and thrived. It reminded me of my father, now long departed. In his life, he was tested by many storms.”
Forest bathing is inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, a response by the government to reports of depression and stress-related illnesses among people in the workforce.
“It’s the stillness of being in nature that awakens the senses,” said Julie Francis, nature and forest therapy guide, environmental educator at Colorado College and co-founder of the Catamount Center in Teller County.
Francis earned certification after researching the practice developed in America by Amos Clifford. “Nature deficit disorder has been going on forever; we’re all plugged into electrical sockets and are so shutdown,” Francis said. “Forest bathing is kind of like your own journey into nature.”
But taking sustenance from nature doesn’t have to be in a forest. “You can find a spot in nature that you’re drawn to and just sit there and meditate,” she said. “It’s called ‘Pleasure in the Moment,’ a guided meditation to open the senses, listen to the breeze and take time to breathe.”
Studies have shown that people who spend time in nature have reduced cortisol and cholesterol levels and lowered blood pressure, she said. For children with attention-deficit disorder, being in nature improves the condition. “It’s termed ‘Nature Rx,’” Francis said.
Tamara Herl practiced art therapy for 30 years and recently earned certification as a forest therapy guide as well as a nature-connected coach.
With coaching, clients observe motion, of grass or birds on the ground, perhaps. “Then you start noticing if clouds are in motion,” Herl said. “The observations help you be present in the moment.”
Herl hosts Wild Divine retreats on her property in Cascade. “When we inhale phytoncides, it pushes the reset button on the nervous system,” Herl said. “The body is always trying to come back into harmony.”
Therapy in the forest with the guides includes tea brewed from flowers, plants or trees. Last week, Herl used lavender and mint. “It’s fun to see what plants do,” she said. “Pay attention to what you’re noticing.”
The stream meandering through the property shimmers with sunshine on a recent fall afternoon, another of Herl’s layers of nature. “Nature speaks to us but not in words but in metaphors,” she said. “We have a mindful collaboration with nature that can teach us as we observe what nature does.”
The title of the retreats hint at the journey in the wilderness. “I really like that we can connect with the divine, the universe, to get whatever it is we want from life,” she said. “The way to connect with the divine is through nature. My best clients are spiritual people.”