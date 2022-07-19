WOODLAND PARK • A presentation this month by Kathy Sparnins, executive director of a grief and education center, included her film, “Voices of Grief: Honoring the Sacred Journey.”
A grief counselor who treats clients in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park, Sparnins spent 10 years filming the documentary, holding several sneak previews along the way for residents in both cities.
Over the past decade, she and director Deb Collins traveled to cities throughout the U.S. to interview therapists, grief counselors, educators and survivors of loved ones lost through death, children, siblings, parents, friends and spouses.
Sparnins is upfront about why she chose the counseling career, which eventually led to the documentary. When her younger sister was 15, she was killed by a drunk driver in a car accident.
“I was in my 30s, and it was the first time I experienced anything like that,” she said. “But I remember going to the grocery store and feeling like ‘how are these people doing this regular work when my sister just died in a crummy way?’” she said.
As a result of the tragedy, Sparnins studied to be a grief counselor and over the past two decades, has helped countless people in the Pikes Peak region. “I felt that we needed more education to teach people how to be kind to themselves, how to honor their grief,” she said. “The other thing that pushed me to do this work was my own pain, but also realizing that this is a cultural phenomenon.”
In “Voices of Grief,” the bereaved talk about their loved ones, about the joyous times and the solace of memories — but also share about the pain of loss. Many of them have gone on to help others in various ways, founding a nonprofit, for instance, as a means of relieving the burden of sorrow.
“We, as a culture, push people to get over it,” Sparnins said. “People have not been trained in knowing how to support each other.”
Most of the audience that day at the Woodland Park library had recently lost loved ones.
“There is a time and place to be vulnerable, to take a deep breath and recognize that something huge has happened,” Sparnins said.
Sparnins acknowledged that, for the past two years, those who experience grief have been isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Grief is a big deal in this era of COVID,” she said. “It’s important to figure out how to get the support we need and find community.”
Along with showing the film, Sparnins has started another grief group in Woodland Park. “Grief is something you have to walk through, not something you can go around,” she said. “It’s energizing to see people take steps toward healing their broken hearts.”
In addition to Sparnins, Shellie Lassiter-Read, a counselor at Columbine Elementary School, will help lead the group.
As the executive director of Voices of Grief Support and Education Center, a nonprofit organization, Sparnins, with a group of sponsors, presents a two-day conference with Dr. Alan Wolfelt Sept. 28 and 29 at the UCCS Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs. Wolfelt, founder of the Center for Loss and Transition, appears in the documentary. The conference is open to the public. Online registration is at voicesofgriefcenter.org.
For more information, call the center at 719-286-0612 or Sparnins at 719-659-0447.